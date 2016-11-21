UCBs take on big banks

With the central bank turning a deaf ear to urban co-operative banks (UCBs) that have alleged that large public and private sector lenders are not supplying cash from their currency chest, the UCBs are taking their fight against the big banks to the government.



Many urban co-operative banks allege that there is a currency shortage, which is preventing the big banks from providing banknotes to UCBs.



Chairman of the national federation of urban co-operative banks Jyotindra Mehta met Santosh Gangwar, minister of state for finance, and Radha Mohan Singh, minister of agriculture, last week.



Besides, president of Maharashtra urban co-operative banks federation Vidyadhar Anaskar met Nitin Gadkari, minister of road transport and highways. Several UCBs have also written to prime minister Narendra Modi and RBI governor Urijit Patel, asking them to intervene.



Speaking to Financial Chronicle, Mehta said the national federation of UCBs has written four-five letters to the RBI against the big banks as they are refusing to provide currency support to UCBs from their chests.



“I have also written to the RBI governor and all the top officials of RBI. The central bank has linked UCBs to the currency chest of the big lenders, as most urban co-operative banks don’t have a currency chest of their own. We depend on the local currency chests of public/private sector banks to withdraw/deposit the notes, while many others have partnership of payment systems with NPCI.”



“Most of these UCBs are direct members of RBI for core technology solution and therefore expect good co-operation from the State Bank of India (SBI) as well as from the other public/private sector banks (on demonetisation). While earlier these commercial/public sector banks were providing good support to our member banks, but after announcement of withdrawal of legal tender character of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, these banks refused to provide currency support to UCBs on November 10. Though we want to support the demonetisation programme, but we have been sidelined,” said Sayali S Bhoir, chief executive and secretary of Maharashtra Urban Co-operative Banks Federation.



“Some banks have reported to us that RBI though accepting old notes in small quantities from UCBs – not exceeding Rs 1 crore per day at its currency chest branches – is demanding cash handling charges at the rate of 2.50 per thousand plus the service tax, with a minimum of Rs 50 and maximum of Rs 20,000, while UCBs are not charging anything to their customers.



“Besides, due to continuous accumulation of demonetised old notes, banks are likely to default in CRR (since NDTL is constantly increasing), they are likely to default in payment system. This would certainly result in run on banks and the entire financial system would be crashed due to systematic risk,” said Bhoir in a letter to RBI.



“Around 86 per cent of the currency in circulation was Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. RBI is constantly saying that there is sufficient currency with it. If that is the case then why are UCBs not getting money? There is less supply from RBI itself. The demand is more than the supply and the big banks want to use their cash for their own branch customers. RBI should disclose the amount of currency printed and distributed so far,” said the head of another UCB.



However, Arundhati Bhattacharya, SBI chairman, denied the reports. Speaking to Financial Chronicle, Bhattacharya said, “This is not true. We are supporting all post-offices and co-operative banks linked to us.”



Another senior official of SBI added, “There are 4,000 currency chests in the country of which SBI holds more than 40 per cent. The co-operative banks are mapped to the currency chest of large banks. So I will support only those co-operative banks where I am duty-bound to supply cash. RBI is monitoring the system. We are doing whatever is possible to support the people and have rolled out 674 mobiles cash vehicles with cash@PoS installed at hospitals, airports, fruits and vegetable mandis and corporate houses.”



Of the 1,579 UCBs in the country, 503 are in Maharashtra alone. “Despite issuance of circular by RBI that the limit of Rs 10,000 is not applicable to cash withdrawal from a bank account by one bank from another bank, these public sector lenders, especially SBI and Bank of India have refused to adhere to the request of our UCBs. As a result till date our member banks are facing with acute problems regarding supply of currency needed either to exchange against the specified bank notes and/or for honorary withdrawals of cash from ATMs/cash counters,” said Bhoir.



“Another major problem being faced by UCBs is that they have accumulated stock of demonetised currency in exchange as well as through deposits into account. Their requests to the linked branches of the public as well as private sector banks maintaining currency chests or where UCBs maintain regular current accounts, to accept that accumulated stocks of bank notes are being turned down repeatedly. Most banks have informed us that their cash storage capacity is already exhausted and it is not possible for them to accumulate the cash further,” said Bhoir in a letter to RBI.



