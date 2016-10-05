LoginRegister
UAVs sighted near Indo-Pak border

By Sanjib Kr Baruah Oct 04 2016 , New Delhi

Tension continued to prevail along the LoC with both the paramilitary and armed forces remaining on high alert. The BSF on Tuesday claimed to have sighted UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) movement “very close to the Indo-Pak border in the recent past,” and the Indian Air Force chief Arup Raha reiterated that the situation remains “live”.

“We have noticed UAVs coming 100 meters upto the border... maybe they (Pakistani forces) want to check our preparedness, but I can assure you that we are fully capable of giving a befitting reply and will not allow any nefarious design of terrorists to succeed,” BSF director-general KK Sharma said.

Air chief marshal Arup Raha also said that the situation at the LoC is “very sensitive and things are still live.” The IAF chief, while asserting that the forces were on high alert, added, “we are having active engagement (with Pakistan) at the LoC and we are receiving shelling from the other side.”

