Two held for possession of explosives in Erode district

By PTI Oct 23 2016 , Erode (TN)

Two persons were arrested for alleged possession of 12 kilograms of explosive material in the district, police said today.

During a vehicle checking along Kadambur-Irrutipalayam forest ghat road last evening, the duo who came on a two-wheeler were intercepted and were found carrying 12 kilograms of explosives meant for use in quarrying operations, without a valid license, they said.

A case was registered under Explosives Act and both Ponnusamy (50) and his brother Chinnasamy (38) were arrested, police said adding, the explosive items were seized.

