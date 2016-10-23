Two held for possession of explosives in Erode district

Two persons were arrested for alleged possession of 12 kilograms of explosive material in the district, police said today.



During a vehicle checking along Kadambur-Irrutipalayam forest ghat road last evening, the duo who came on a two-wheeler were intercepted and were found carrying 12 kilograms of explosives meant for use in quarrying operations, without a valid license, they said.



A case was registered under Explosives Act and both Ponnusamy (50) and his brother Chinnasamy (38) were arrested, police said adding, the explosive items were seized.



