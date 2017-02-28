Twitter troopers add fuel to campus fire

Virender Sehwag flourished in his cricketing days despite throwing his bat at will, but his tendency to poke fun with impunity on Twitter has caught him awkwardly in the crease. On Monday, the batting sensation was seen trolling Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur when he sided with those threatening her with rape for protesting against the violence on campus.



Kaur, daughter of a Kargil martyr Mandeep Singh, had started a campaign on Facebook and Instagram with a placard saying: “I am Not Afraid of ABVP.” She was protesting against ABVP members beating up students at Ramjas College in the north campus for holding a seminar attended by JNU's controversial student Umar Khalid. Kaur’s campaign invited widespread support and anger in equal measure. But it was an earlier tweet by her that triggered an avalanche of hate messages. In the video message posted last May, one of the placards carried by her said, “Pakistan did not kill my dad, war killed him.”



Sehwag reacted to this message with a picture of him holding a placard saying: “I did not score two triple centuries, my bat did. Bat mein hai dum!” Sehwag got immediate support from actor Randeep Hooda, who claimed that the girl was being used as a “political pawn.” BJP MP from Mysore Pratap Simha went a step further saying, “At least Dawood (son of a policeman) did not use the clutches of his father’s name to justify his anti-national stand”.



Kaur herself took on the trollers. “Don’t call me a martyrs daughter if that bothers you. I never claimed anything otherwise. You can call me Gurmehar,” she said responding to criticism that she used her father’s martyrdom for two minutes of fame. “Thanks a lot. Really sweet of you to encourage the hate I have been receiving. Makes me feel happy that I adored your work,” she told Hooda.



What followed was a full blown political controversy with right wing loyalists slamming the girl and the liberals hailing her as the symbol of freedom of expression. Minister of state for home Kiren Rijiju in a series of tweets wondered who was polluting the young girl’s mind? “Freedom of expression is not a licence to shout anti-national slogans on campuses. Criticise the government but don’t abuse the motherland,” he tweeted.



Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi came out in her support. “Against the tyranny of fear we stand with our students. For every voice raised in anger, intolerance and ignorance there will be a Gurmehar Kaur.”



Ramjas college had last week witnessed large-scale violence between members of the Left-affiliated AISA and the ABVP. The genesis of the clash was an invite to JNU students Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid to address a seminar on ‘Culture of Protests’, which was withdrawn by the college authorities following opposition by the ABVP. The college had on Saturday constituted an enquiry panel to probe the role of Ramjas’ students in the violence even as it resolved to standby its own students and teachers.



