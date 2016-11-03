Twitter India MD Parminder Singh quits

Within two days of the exit of Twitter India head Rishi Jaitly, the microblogging network’s managing director for India, Southeast Asia and MENA region, Parminder Singh, has put in his papers. Singh, like many of his former colleagues, announced his exit on Twitter.



“An update. After leading Twitter in Asia’s most exciting markets (India/SEA/MENA) for 3 years, time to move on to new passions,” he tweeted.



Singh said this was the “right time” for him to “step back” as the India and Southeast Asia (SEA) operations are aligned to Asia Pacific region, while MENA is aligned to Europe and West Asia.



Following this, Twitter has appointed Maya Hari as its new managing director of India and SEA, reporting to Aliza Knox, vice-president of Asia Pacific. Hari previously managed Twitter’s ads product strategy and adoption for Asia Pacific, MENA and Latin America.



A Twitter spokesperson said that over the next month, Singh would be closely involved in transitioning the business to the new leadership for continuity and momentum.



