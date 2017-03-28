Tweaked GST favours Centre

The central government will have a greater share of the residual amount in the compensation fund at the end of the five-year period as the goods and services tax (GST) bill now provides for equal sharing of the amount against the earlier formula that favoured states.



According to the goods and services tax (compensation to states) bill, as introduced in Lok Sabha, the lower House of Parliament, on Monday, they will receive provisional compensation bi-monthly from the Centre for loss of revenue from implementation of GST. The draft law had provided for payment of compensation every quarter.



Tweaking the provision of the draft, which was made public in November 2016, the GST compensation bill said “any residual amount left in the compensation fund after the five-year compensation period shall be shared equally between the Centre and the states”.



As per the earlier draft, any excess amount after the end of the five-year tenure in the ‘GST compensation fund’ were to be divided between Centre and states as per the specified formula under which 50 per cent of the excess amount was to be devolved between Centre and states as per the statute.



The remaining 50 per cent would have to be given to states in the ratio of their total revenues from the state GST in the last year of the transition period.



The bill, as cleared by the GST council, has simplified the structure for sharing of the residual amount in the compensation fund.



The GST council, comprising Union finance minister and state representatives, had decided to set up a compensation fund by levying cess on demerit and luxury goods. The proceeds from the fund would be utilised to compensate states for revenue loss in the initial five years of GST rollout, which is likely from July 1.



The compensation law provides for levy of cess on top of the peak rate of approved tax (28 per cent presently) on paan masala, tobacco, aerated waters, luxury cars and coal to create a non-lapsable fund for compensating states.



Such cess has been capped at 135 per cent in case of paan masala, Rs 4,170 per thousand cigarettes sticks or 290 per cent ad valorem, Rs 400 per tonne on coal and 15 per cent on aerated water and luxury cars.



The bill also provides for audit of accounts relating to compensation fund by the comptroller and auditor general (CAG). Also the final adjustment of compensation to be paid to states would be done after audit of accounts of the year by CAG.



The bill also stipulates that the base year for calculating the revenue of a state would be 2015-16 and a secular growth rate of 14 per cent would be used for calculating the revenue of each state in the first five years of implementation of GST.



The loss of revenue to a state will be the difference between the actual realisation to a state under the goods and services tax regime and the tax revenue it would have got under the old indirect tax regime after considering a 14 per cent increase over the base year of 2015-16.



It also provides that in case of the 11 special category states, the revenue foregone on account of exemption of taxes granted by states shall be counted towards the definition of revenue for the base year 2015-16.



