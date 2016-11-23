TVS Motor launches app to provide service facility

Two and three wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company has launched a mobile application to help customers enhance their riding experience.



"IRIDE is an intelligent, intuitive automobile post sales and service smartphone application to enhance the riding experience for customers," a company statement said.



It would provide vehicle assistance to customers in emergency and also provide better ride experience and service facility.



"It is also a two-way interaction forum as customers can provide real time feedback of the application", it said.



The company said the application is available for download on Google Playstore.



"TVS Motor company has always been lauded for its customers centric approach and it is our endeavour to keep improving our offerings", TVS Motor Sales and Service Vice-President J S Srinivasan said.



"Designed for tech-savvy customer, IRIDE is our next step at creating a superior experience for our customers. We are confident that they will be delighted by this initiative as it will amplify their long-term ownership experience," he said.



