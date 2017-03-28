A tussle between govt and its critics

Aadhaar is a 12 digit unique-identity number issued to all Indian residents based on their biometric and demographic data. The data is collected by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).



The World Bank’s chief economist Paul Romer described Aadhaar as, “The most sophisticated ID programme in the world.”



In the month of March, the government used smart political tactics, and passed the Aadhaar Act of 2016 which was notified by UIDAI and implemented effective September 12, 2016.



Under this legal backing, the government passed all resolutions which made the Aadhaar card a mandatory requirement for accessing various public welfare schemes like the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), Jan Dhan Yojna, different types of pension schemes, transfer of cooking gas subsidy, the employees provident fund, public distribution and more.



Under the same arrangement, the Aadhaar Card would be now made compulsory for booking railway tickets, registering new businesses and even enforce Aadhaar linked bank accounts.



The Law



The Aadhaar Act says that any advantage, gift, reward, relief, or payment, in cash or kind, provided to an individual or a group of individuals and includes such other benefits as may be notified by the central government. The Supreme Court’s oral observations in the Aadhaar case came during a mentioning for an early date for hearing a batch of pending petitions questioning the Aadhaar scheme and privacy issues emanating from the fact that biological, personal and bank details of citizens are shared on a large scale.



The court, however, did not commit to any specific dates, but did not agree for an out-of- turn hearing.



The Critics:



Critics have alleged that the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which runs the Aadhaar scheme, is getting biometric details through private agencies, which violated citizens’ fundamental rights.



In a historic Supreme Court case of Justice K.S Puttaswamy & Anr. v. U.O.I & Anr. (W.P(C) 494/2012) the constitutional validity of Aadhaar Card Scheme was challenged on the ground that it is violative of the Right to Privacy and on other various grounds.



The last two orders of the Apex Court, in August 2015 and October 2015 have held the following three things: the use of Aadhaar will be purely voluntary; no one will be denied any service for the lack of an Aadhaar card; and pending a decision by the Supreme court on the legality of this scheme, Aadhaar can only be used (on a voluntary basis) for dispersal of benefits and subsidies under PDS, LPG, MNREGA, PM Jan Dhan Yojna, National Social Assistance Program, and Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation.



On Monday, the Supreme Court said Aadhaar can’t be made compulsory for welfare schemes. The court had specifically asked Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the UIDAI, to make a statement in open court that “you will not insist till the matter is finally decided here or a legislation is introduced in Parliament.”



“No person will be denied benefits under any government scheme for want of Aadhaar card,” the AG had affirmed then. Having an Aadhaar card cannot be made mandatory by the government for giving out benefits from its welfare schemes. In other words The Supreme Court on Monday observed that Aadhaar card cannot stand in the way of citizens accessing the benefits of social welfare schemes of the government.



It did add though that the government can’t be stopped from making it compulsory to have one for things like opening bank accounts. The top court also said that while a seven-judge bench needs to be set up to hear the pleas challenging Aadhaar, but that is not possible at this time. However, it said the government can press for Aadhaar card for income tax filings. However, it said the government can press for Aadhaar card for income tax filings.



(The writer is a Supreme Court lawyer)



