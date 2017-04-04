Turncoats, Deserters and fence-sitters

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s victory march in successive assembly elections has made it an attractive proposition for leaders from other parties, many of whom have crossed over to the saffron camp even as others are testing the waters, perhaps waiting for the right moment to switch allegience.



As the BJP looks a house in order, the opposition seems to be crumbling with all parties losing leaders to the winning dispensation. There is another motivation that binds many leaders shifting loyalties to the ruling dispensation – political survival. The newly formed BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has former Congress leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi and ex-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) stalwarts Swami Prasad Maurya and Dara Singh Chauhan as ministers.



Accommodated



In Uttarakhand as well, around a dozen Congress rebels won on the BJP ticket and were accommodated in the state cabinet. Even though not a minister now, the BJP would have benefited in Uttarakhand when former Union minister and Congress stalwart Narain Dutt Tiwari joined the party. The BJP was aware that it had a prized catch.



Even at 91-years-old, Tiwari is by far the pre-eminent political leader in Uttarakhand. It was no surprise then that BJP president Amit Shah went to meet him before Tiwari announced his decision to join the BJP. For the record, he was not the only senior Congressman to join the BJP from the state. Former chief minister Vijay Bahuguna and 10 others switched to the BJP ahead of the assembly polls in the state. The results were there to see. The BJP delivered a crushing defeat to the Harish Rawat-led Congress government in the state in the recent polls.



The BJP is looking for a similar strategy in Odisha. After the impressive performance in the local body elections, the party sees itself in contention to challenge chief minister Naveen Patnaik. The BJP will hold its national executive meeting in Bhubaneswar later this month, sending a strong signal about its plans to capture the prominent east coast state.



Speculation



Speculation was rife in political circles in New Delhi about prominent BJD leader Baijayant Jay Panda joining the BJP. The apprehension was raised by none other than BJD MP Tathagata Satpathy, who feared that the BJP was orchestrating a split in the party. The two BJD leaders had a spat on twitter, much to the amusement of social media watchers. Panda followed up with a long editorial in a local daily highlighting what ails BJD and its leadership.



The write-up added fuel to the fire despite Panda denying that he was looking for greener pastures. It was ironical that Satpathy should have blown the whistle on Panda’s purported pro-BJP moves. He is the one to have a reputation for being plain-spoken while Panda has always been considered chief minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo Naveen Patnaik’s trusted lieutenant. With an aggressive BJP ready to mount an assault on the BJD, it is possible there are doubts about its longevity.



In Tamil Nadu, the BJP's imprints were said to be behind the split in AIADMK. The southern state is on the BJP's agenda as was seen during the recently held RSS meet in the state, the first in the organisation's history. There is no doubt that with a strong party organisation with motivated cadres, the BJP would be aiming to get a toe-hold in the state. It will be a long haul, by all accounts, since it fared poorly in the last assembly polls when failed to get any seats and many of its candidates lost their deposits.



All the parties seem to be suffering from desertions. The Congress in Delhi suffered a setback when one of its strongest city leaders A.K Walia decided to walk out of the party after he failed to get tickets for his supporters for the upcoming MCD polls. Walia has been a minister in chief minister Sheila Dikshit’s government for three terms and commanded considerable support in east Delhi.



The biggest loss for the Congress perhaps was in Karnataka where former chief minister S.M. Krishna joined the BJP. It was an embarrassing moment for the ruling Congress in Karnataka as Krishna had been one of the faces of the party and was external affairs minister in Manmohan Singh government at the centre.



The buzz



There is a buzz in New Delhi that some MPs of the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal are in touch with the BJP and planning to cross over. Mamata Banerjee’s government is facing CBI heat in the Narada and Sarada scandals. The BJP has West Bengal in clear line of sight and is keen to occupy the space of the principal opposition party. The Congress in West Bengal has lost face and the Left parties are down, leaving space for the BJP.



Meanwhile, there is speculation over two powerful regional leaders and which way they will go in the coming days – Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and Gujarat Congress chief Shankersinh Vaghela. For both, it is a case of keeping people guessing. Nitish Kumar, who has had a frosty relationship with his mahagathbandhan ally, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, has kept the latter on its toes, losing no opportunity to exhibit proximity to the BJP. Those signs of proximity have been reciprocated by no less than the Prime Minister because Nitish is a high-value ally at all times. Vaghela, whose closeness to the RSS and the BJP is no secret, has also been in touch with his former party and made no secret of it. The Congress, without a leader of stature in Gujarat, is dependent on him to mount a challenge on the BJP in assembly elections next year. Both cases, as is evident, are about political survival.



