Trump on verge of winning presidency of United States

Donald Trump appeared to be on the verge of wresting back White House for the Republican Party from the Democrats after a gap of eight years, which could be turning point in American history.



Past midnight, Trump, 70, was just 16 votes short of reaching the magical figure of 270 electoral college votes. As per Fox News projections, Trump had 254 electoral college votes as against 209 for Hillary Clinton.



In the process, Trump bulldozed Clinton in a number of key battle ground States including Florida, Ohio, Michigan, Iowa and Wisconsin. The results came as a shock for the Clinton Campaign which not only spent more money than that of Trump, but also had a much better ground game in the key battleground States.



"It’s people's revolt against Democratic and Republican establishments," said former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a close aide of Trump told reporters around midnight.



The Wall Street Journal said the path to the White House for Clinton has become much narrower.



"Trump has won Iowa, Ohio and Florida, backing Mrs. Clinton into a corner in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania -- and she currently trails in all three. Even if she wins them, and New Hampshire, we still look headed for a tight race somewhere around 269-269," The daily reported.



The Washington Post said the race to White House depends on three states of Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. As per Post’s calculations Trump had 244 electoral college votes and Clinton had 215.



