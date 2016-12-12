Trump tax threat may hit ‘make in India’ programme

The Narendra Modi gover­n­ment’s flagship progr­a­mme ‘make in India’ could be hit hard if incoming US president Donald Trump acts on his threat to impose a 35 per cent tax on enterprises that set up production un­its abroad and offshore jobs.



India has identified more than two dozen sectors –from automobile to aviation to defence to electronics systems – for ramping up manufacturing capacity.



According to US-India Business Council (USIBC), which tracks bilateral investment and trade flows between the two countries, American companies have already invested $28 billion in India after the Modi government came to power and investment worth $45 billion is in the pipeline.



Analysts say the actual figure could be even higher given that some investments are routed through Mauritius and Singapore.



Companies like Ford, Dell, Boeing and Lockheed Martin have expressed interest to set up new manufacturing units in India or expand the capacity of existing ones to benefit from sops.



Dell has proposed to expand its manufacturing facilities in Chennai to be able to export more. Automobile giant Ford has gone a step beyond ‘make in India’ and has promised to design a new vehicle in India besides capacity expansion at its Chennai unit. Boeing and Lockheed Martin have proposed to manufacture F-16 Fighting Falcon and the F/A-18 Super Hornet in India, respectively.



World’s top smartphone maker Apple too has expressed interest to build manufacturing facility in India, though a formal proposal is still awaited.



But these firms could have second thoughts about their India plans if Trump carries out the threat. USIBC declined to provide its comments for this story.



The Modi government has promised to create 1.2 crore jobs every year, which is possible only if Indian manufacturing takes off.



Determined to raise share of manufacturing to 25 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) by 2022 from the current 16 per cent, the NDA government is wooing foreign investment under the flagship campaign.



Fortunately for India, European and Asian countries remain enthusiastic about setting shop in India to avail the benefits offered by the government under the ‘make in India’ programme.



For example, Germany has expressed interest to collaborate with India in 10 high-tech manufacturing areas including electronic system design, photonics, heavy engineering, renewable energy and defence manufacturing.



Similarly, South Korea is eager to partner India in areas like shipbuilding, rail infrastructure development and manufacturing of nuclear reactors. Japan has offered to manufacture US-2 amphibious aircraft in India. Taiwanese iPhone maker Foxconn has set up manufacturing facility in India to benefit from ‘make in India’.



The government’s campaign to incentivise electronics manufacturing has started yielding results, with the number of locally manufactured mobile handsets nearly doubling to 11 crore in 2015-16, from 6 crore in the preceding year.



noor.mohammad@mydigitalfc.com



