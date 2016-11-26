LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Trump taps national security veteran for White House role

By AFP Nov 26 2016 , Washington

Tags: News
US president-elect Donald Trump hired as a senior advisor a Republican national security veteran who first worked in the White House situation room under Richard Nixon.

As deputy national security advisor, 65-year-old Fox News commentator Kathleen Troia "KT" McFarland, will return once again to the executive mansion as number two to former general Mike Flynn.

"She has tremendous experience and innate talent that will complement the fantastic team we are assembling," Trump said, in a statement issued from his luxury Florida golf resort.

White House national security roles do not need to be confirmed by the Senate, so McFarland will take up her duties when President Barack Obama passes Trump the baton on January 20 next year.

She would in any case have been an uncontroversial choice, with decades of experience under three former Republican presidents and as a former aide to foreign policy heavyweight Henry Kissinger.

She has never herself held elected office, but in 2006 was defeated in a bid to seek the Republican nomination to challenge then New York senator Hillary Clinton's successful re-election bid.

Her most prominent roles before joining Fox News were as deputy assistant secretary of defense for public affairs under president Ronald Reagan and between 1982 and 1985 as defense secretary Caspar Weinberger's speechwriter and spokeswoman.

McFarland's appointment came as Trump was ensconced with senior advisors in his Mar-a-Lago resort drawing up transition plans. A spokesman said no more major decisions are expected before Monday.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • On sticky wicket
    Analysts point to a possibility of rupee touching 70-mark

    Prime minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation drive and Donald Trump’s ascent to US presidency began on November 8.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

<b>Disequilibrium:</b> MMS: why are you being intellectually dishonest?

Organised loot and legalised plunder is how former PM Dr ...

BK Chaturvedi

Let’s Make it easier

Sometime back the World Bank brought out a ranking of ...

Shona Adhikari

Owais Husain searches for a lost homeland

The seventh edition of the Mumbai Public Art Festival (PAF) ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter