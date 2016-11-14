LoginRegister
Trump says will take USD 1 his salary with no vacations

By PTI Nov 14 2016 , Washington

US President-elect Donald Trump has said he would take USD 1 as his salary a year and not the USD 400,000 that comes with the US president's job and will refrain from going on any vacation.

Asked whether he was going to the president's salary, 70-year-old Trump said, "No, I'm not gonna take the salary. I'm not taking it," confirming a promise he made in a campaign video in September.

"I think I have to by law take USD 1, so I'll take USD 1 a year. But I don't even know what it is," Trump told CBS's "60 Minute" in an interview aired yesterday.

Trump said he did not know what the salary of a US President is and also said he would not take any vacation.

"We have so much work. There's so much work to be done. And I want to get it done for the people," he said.

"I want to get it done. We're lowering taxes, we're taking care of health care. I mean, there's just so much to be done. So I don't think we'll be very big on vacations, no," Trump said, ruling out a vacation for himself.

Trump defeated his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in Tuesday's presidential vote, in a result which shocked many who had expected her to win following favourable opinion polls.

