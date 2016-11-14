Trump says will take USD 1 his salary with no vacations
Nov 14 2016 , Washington
Asked whether he was going to the president's salary, 70-year-old Trump said, "No, I'm not gonna take the salary. I'm not taking it," confirming a promise he made in a campaign video in September.
"I think I have to by law take USD 1, so I'll take USD 1 a year. But I don't even know what it is," Trump told CBS's "60 Minute" in an interview aired yesterday.
Trump said he did not know what the salary of a US President is and also said he would not take any vacation.
"We have so much work. There's so much work to be done. And I want to get it done for the people," he said.
"I want to get it done. We're lowering taxes, we're taking care of health care. I mean, there's just so much to be done. So I don't think we'll be very big on vacations, no," Trump said, ruling out a vacation for himself.
Trump defeated his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in Tuesday's presidential vote, in a result which shocked many who had expected her to win following favourable opinion polls.