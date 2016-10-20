Trump refuses to commit whether he'll accept poll results

Republican presidential canditate Donald Trump today said he might not accept the results of next month's election if he felt it was rigged, a remark slammed as "horrifying" by his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton as the two faced off in the final presidential debate.



"I will look at it at the time. I'm not looking at anything now," 70-year-old Trump said in response to a question whether he would accept the November 8 poll results, during the third presidential debate here.



"I will tell you at that time. I will keep you in suspense," he said, reiterating that the current elections are rigged.



"The media is so dishonest and so corrupt and the pile on is so amazing, The New York Times wrote an article about it. They don't even care, it's so dishonest, they've poisoned the minds of the voters, but unfortunately for them, I think the voters are seeing through it," he said.



Trump's comments at the Las Vegas showdown marked a stunning moment that has never been seen in the weeks before a modern US presidential election, CNN said.



"The stance threatens to cast doubt on one of the fundamental principles of American politics -- the peaceful, undisputed transfer of power from one president to a successor who is recognized as legitimate after winning an election," it said.



Trump's remarks came after moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News said the peaceful transfer of power, a hallmark of American democracy, depends on the losing candidate accepting the validity of the electoral results.



Clinton, 69, described her rival's refusal to accept the outcome of the election as "horrifying", and even went so far as to paint him as a "puppet" of Russian president Vladimir Putin. "He is denigrating and he is talking down our democracy," said the former secretary of state."And I, for one, am appalled that someone who is the nominee of one of two major parties would take that position."



"Every time Donald thinks things are not going in his direction, he claims whatever it is is rigged against him," said Clinton, adding that he has, at various times, accused the FBI, Republican primary process and judicial system of being corrupt.



"That is not the way our democracy works. We've been around for 240 years. We've had free and fair elections. We've accepted the outcomes when we may not have liked them. That is what must be expected of anyone standing on a debate stage during a general election."



Trump, meanwhile, said American voters are wise enough to see through everything. He also accused Clinton campaign of orchestrating a series of accusations by women who said the businessman made unwanted sexual advancements.



