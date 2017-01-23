Trump rattles Indian IT industry

The inevitable has happened and the expected has been said. Donald Trump has stayed on course and reiterated his mantra for the new Americanism under his regime.



“We will bring back our jobs. We will get our people back to work rebuilding our country with American hands and American labour. We will follow two simple rules — buy American and hire American,” Trump said in his inaugural address, after taking over as the US president, to the people of his country and to the entire world, which watched his televised address live from their homes and offices.



With those sentences, Trump belied the hopes of nay-saying political pundits and industry analysts, who sought to brush aside his pet theme as political rhetoric during poll campaign. They all hoped that Trump, the businessmen, will allow good sense to prevail over Trump, the politician, after coming to power. Now, that seems not to be. With Trump staying on course with his protectionist approach, the Indian IT sector may have to gear up to face a whole new equation on the IT outsourcing front, a thing they thrived and flourished on for well over the last two decades.



The Indian IT majors may still want to believe that Trump’s immediate focus may be on manufacturing and hence the target will be China and not Indian IT, since knowledge workers are not in surplus yet in the USA.



The writing is now on the wall and the IT industry seems to have acknowledged this. “Trump had time and again talked about protecting American interests and the team that he has hired is very protectionist. Looking at the trends, it is very likely that protecting jobs going out of the country will be his high priority. Hence, restricting that and slapping higher tax could be something he will do,” Benoy CS, director – Digital Transformation Practice (ICT), Frost & Sullivan told FC.



But, why is outsourcing happening? “Because, it is beneficial for American companies and there are business benefits. Under a protectionist approach, there will be cost impact for domestic American companies and hence, pressure will mount from the local companies going forward. Solutions could be found midway for things like outsourcing to prevail,” Benoy felt.



However, the industry cannot rule out any move to tax profits or bring in restrictions on things like H1B visa. “Eventually, market forces will catch up. If it is not competitive for Company A, it will not be competitive for Company B either,” Benoy pointed out. “Most importantly, on their part, Indian IT services companies have to try and see ways to reduce costs. With the advent of automation, one could drastically cut costs on BPO kind of jobs and this is something all IT companies can do,” says Benoy.



Further, the Indian IT companies are also not known to pass on the learnings from one project to the next. They seem to thrive on doing everything from scratch, with every new project.



“There are lot of learnings that could be adopted into modulisation, which could result in both cost and time savings. Companies should try to build tools to bring in operational efficiency. And last, but not the least, companies should look at opening up centres in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities within India where the cost of living is comparatively lower and also look at establishing new bases in newer emerging markets like the African countries among others, to overcome cost pressures” Benoy observed.



As for the IT margins being under pressure, India Ratings & Research had already cautioned about such an eventuality in a recent report. “The margins of IT sector companies will come under further pressure, in the event of the new US bill titled ‘Protect and Grow American Jobs Act’ getting passed,” said Niraj Rathi, associate director, Large Corporates, India Ratings & Research.



Rathi said the key proposal in the bill is to raise the salary of H1B visa holders to $100,000, from $60,000 and the cessation of an exemption of having a master’s degree. The cash cushion and low debt levels that IT companies enjoy, however, will mean the squeeze on margins will be credit neutral.



The employee cost of IT companies has increased over the past eight quarters and has impacted margins negatively. The passage of the bill would impact IT companies operations and might lead to further increase in the onshore efforts and subcontracting expenses. Indian IT companies generate around 55–60 per cent of the revenue from the USA. The onsite proportion of revenue exceeds the offshore portion and the subcontracting expenses as a percentage of revenue has increased by around 50 – 100 bps over the last eight quarters for the top IT companies, Ind-Ra’s Rathi noted.



