Trump pulls US out of Trans-Pacific trade deal

President Donald Trump abruptly ended the decades-old US tilt toward free trade by signing an executive order to withdraw from an Asia-Pacific accord that was never ratified and promising to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.



“Great thing for the American worker, what we just did,” Trump said on Monday after signing an order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) accord with 11 other nations. He didn’t sign any actions to direct a renegotiation of the Nafta accord with Mexico and Canada, yet he said on Sunday he would begin talks with the two leaders on modifying the accord.



“We’ve been talking about this a long time,” Trump said.



Trump’s trade focus fulfils a campaign promise to rewrite America’s trade policy during his first days as president. In declaring his determination to renegotiate Nafta, Trump would rework an agreement that has governed commerce in much of the Western hemisphere for 22 years. By scrapping the TPP accord negotiated by Barack Obama, Trump will delight many of his most fervent supporters.



