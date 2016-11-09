Trump pledges to be President for all Americans

Seeking to "bind the wounds of division" after a bitter and divisive campaign, Donald Trump today pledged to be the President for all Americans and asked Republicans, Democrats and independents across the country to come together as one united people.



Skipping policy issues in his victory speech, the 70-year-old President-elect congratulated his Democrat rival Hillary Clinton with whom he had crossed words during the long, often ugly campaign, saying she fought very hard.



"Hillary has worked very long and very hard over a long period of time, and we owe her a major debt of gratitude for her service to our country," Trump told his supporters at the campaign headquarters amid cheers and shouting.



Flanked by his wife Melania and children and running mate Mike Pence, he said he mean that very sincerely.



"Now it is time for America to bind the wounds of division, have to get together, to all Republicans and Democrats and independents across this nation I say it is time for us to come together as one united people," he said.



"It is time. I pledge to every citizen of our land that I will be president for all of Americans, and this is so important to me," Trump asserted.



"For those who have chosen not to support me in the past, of which there were a few people, I'm reaching out to you for your guidance and your help so that we can work together and unify our great country," Trump said during his speech.



"As I've said from the beginning, ours was not a campaign but rather an incredible and great movement, made up of millions of hard-working men and women who love their country and want a better, brighter future for themselves and for their family," he added.



He said Clinton telephoned him to concede the race shortly after she lost in Pennsylvania. "She congratulated us -- it is about us -- on our victory, and I congratulated her and her family on a very, very hard-fought campaign," he said.



Trump pledged to "deal fairly with everyone," including "all other nations."



"We will get along with all other nations willing to get along with us. We will have great relationships," he added.



Trump said his victory is a movement comprised of Americans from all races, religions, backgrounds and beliefs, who want and expect our government to serve the people, and serve the people it will.



"Working together we will begin the urgent task of rebuilding our nation and renewing the American dream," he said, adding every single American will have the opportunity to realise his or her fullest potential. The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer, he said.



Trump said he has a great economic plan and his administration will double the growth and make the country the strongest economy anywhere in the world.



"America will no longer settle for anything less than the best. We must reclaim our country's destiny and dream big and bold and daring. We have to do that. We're going to dream of things for our country, and beautiful things and successful things once again," he said.



"I want to tell the world community that while we will always put America's interests first, we will deal fairly with everyone, with everyone," he said.



"All people and all other nations. We will seek common ground, not hostility, partnership, not conflict," he added. He thanked his parents, his wife, children, sisters - Marianne and Elizabeth, brother Robert, late brother Fred, friends, party leaders and others.



"You've all given me such incredible support, and I will tell you that we have a large group of people. You know, they kept saying we have a small staff. Not so small. Look at all of the people that we have. Look at all of these people," he added.



