Trump meets Japanese Prime Minister Abe

By PTI Nov 18 2016 , Washington

Donald Trump has met Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the US President-elect's first meeting with a foreign leader after winning the presidential elections last week.

"I am convinced Trump is a leader in whom I can have great confidence," Abe said after the meeting yesterday that lasted for about 90 minutes at the Trump Towers in New York.

Abe, whose country is one of Washington's closest allies, said the two leaders can have "a relationship of trust".

"I am very honoured to see the President-elect ahead of other world leaders. The Japan-US alliance is the axis of Japan's diplomacy and security. The alliance becomes alive only when there is trust between us," Abe told reporters after the meeting, which was closed for the press.

Presidential transition team has described the meeting as private. This was Trump's first meeting with a foreign leader after he was voted to power in one of the most surprising results of a US presidential election held on November 8.

He has spoken with as many as 32 world leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

