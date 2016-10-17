Trump makes no secret of love for Modi, Hindus

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has pledged that the United States and India would be “best friends” if he is elected and said that he would boost intelligence sharing with India in the battle against Islamic militants.



Trump spoke at an event sponsored by the Republican Hindu coalition to raise money for victims of terrorism. It featured Bollywood-style performers who danced in colourful traditional costumes. The Republican candidate, who was joined on stage by Indo-American businessman Shalabh Kumar, lit the traditional Indian lamp before addressing the crowd. He cheered the crowd, waving and clapping as he paced the stage and said, “we love the Hindus, we love India,” before leaving.



Later, Trump told Financial Chronicle he would be willing to work with prime minister Narendra Modi to curb terrorism from Pakistan.



The Republican nominee expressed his admiration for the Indian prime minister. “Your great prime minister has been a pro-growth leader for India. He has simplified the tax code, cut the taxes and the economy is strong growing at 7 per cent year. Excellent. Our economy is practically not growing at all in the US. It’s about zero. We will have a great relationship with India.”



On being asked about world safety, Trump said, “we absolutely need a safer world and we need to be very careful with nuclear weapons because we don’t want things out of control.” Trump was evasive when asked if he should be sorry for his comments, which had created an outrage amongst women across the world. He said that he had already clarified his position and everyone is moving on with it.



Terming India as a “key strategic ally”, he has promised that if voted to power India and the US would become “best friends” and have a “phenomenal future” together.



“Under a Trump Administration, we are going to become even better friends, in fact I would take the term better out and we would be best friends,” Trump, 70, told the cheering crowd. It was for the first time a presidential candidate attended an Indian American event this election season and Trump was effusive in his support for India. “I am a big fan of Hindus and I am a big fan of India. If elected, the Indian and Hindu community would have a true friend at the White House,” Trump said, adding that he has great confidence in Modi and India.



Putting on display his Indian connection, Trump said, “I was there 19 months ago and look forward to going there many many times.” He also appreciated India’s role in the fight against terrorism. “We appreciate the great friend India has been to the US in the fight against radical Islamic terrorism,” he said as he slammed his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton for not using this word.



Trump said India had seen brutality of terrorism, including the Mumbai attacks. “Mumbai, a city, I love. The attack on India was absolutely outrageous,” he said while assuring some 5,000 Indian-Americans at the event that if he becomes the president, the US would “share soldier to soldier together” in the fight against terrorism.



Outlining his policy to tackle terrorism, the 70-year-old billionaire said, “We have to be very, very careful (about radical Islamic terror). We have to have extreme vetting before we let people in... We want people to come into the country, but they have to come in legally.”



“Something is going on that’s not positive force. We are going to be looking very much at certain areas of the world. We have to very careful with radical Islamic terror. We can be politically correct and say it doesn’t matter but it does matter,” he told an Indian news channel when asked if he has given up his plan to ban all Muslims from entering the United States.



