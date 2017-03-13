Trump fires US Attorney Bharara after he refuses to quit

President Donald Trump’s abrupt firing of a prominent federal prosecutor in Manhattan reflects a bruising battle that’s building between the new administration and US law enforcement agencies.



This week the president turned to overwhelming force. Shortly after the election, Trump pledged to work with Senator Chuck Schumer, the top Democrat in the Senate, and talked about the good relationship the pair had. He even asked a former Schumer lawyer, Preet Bharara, to remain in his post as US attorney for the Southern District of New York, one of the most influential — and independent — prosecutor offices and a key enforcer of Wall Street. Bharara was well regarded by Republicans and Democrats alike.



Since then, Trump has blasted Schumer, recently tweeting a 14-year-old picture of the New Yorker eating Krispy Kreme doughnuts with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and mocking the senator for “fake tears” over the White House’s immigration and travel policies. He also called for an investigation of the Obama administration’s Justice Department, alleging that the former president had bugged his phones at Trump Tower.



Attorney General Jeff Sessions, during an interview on Thursday on a conservative radio show, said he’d consider whether an outside special counsel was needed to look into the actions of the Justice Department under Obama’s attorneys general, Loretta Lynch and Eric Holder.



Hannity’s Suggestion



Later that same day, Fox News talk show host Sean Hannity suggested Trump purge the key Obama loyalists. He followed up on Friday with a commentary: “Deep-state Obama holdovers embedded like barnacles in the federal bureaucracy are hell-bent on destroying President Trump. It’s time for the Trump administration to purge these saboteurs.”



On Friday, Sessions ordered 46 US attorneys to submit letters of resignation and vacate their offices by midnight, though two were later allowed to remain in place. Bharara was among those asked to quit — and he refused. “I did not resign,” Bharara tweeted on Saturday. “Moments ago I was fired.”



Bharara was involved in a number of sensitive investigations including one involving Deutsche Bank AG, the largest known lender to Trump’s businesses, and one of 21st Century Fox Inc., the media conglomerate that is Hannity’s employer.



Bharara said in a statement, “one hallmark of justice is absolute independence, and that was my touchstone every day that I served.” He then noted that the office would be run in the interim by his former deputy, Joon Kim.



That striving for “absolute independence” occasionally frustrated Republicans and Democrats alike during Bharara’s seven-year run heading the office. At times, he clashed with Justice Department leaders in Washington for aggressively staking out high-profile investigations and then not communicating their progress.



“The Southern District of New York has a long tradition of independence and a long history of having independent-minded US attorneys,” said John Walsh, a former US attorney of Colorado now at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr LLP in Denver. “Preet was very proud of that.”



In the criminal defense bar, speculation is already building for who will be nominated by Trump as a permanent replacement. Many suggest it will be Marc Mukasey, a lawyer at Greenberg Traurig LLP with close ties to former New York Mayor and sometime Trump adviser Rudy Giuliani, and whose father is former Attorney General Michael Mukasey.



Asked to Stay



In November, Bharara said after meeting with Sessions and Trump that he’d been asked to stay on in the new administration and had agreed to do so. Saturday’s drama raises questions about whether or why the relationship changed, and will draw attention to the high-profile cases that Bharara’s office is handling. It’s unclear what role, if any, Bharara’s team is playing in the multiple investigations of Russian influence in the 2016 presidential campaign, Russian contacts by Trump aides, and Michael Flynn’s actions leading up to and while serving as national security adviser. Many of the principals, though, were working in or based in New York. John Conyers, ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, is asking the Justice Department to provide the committee a summary of any and all pending investigations involving members of the Trump administration, his transition and campaign teams, and the Trump Organization “so that we can understand the full implications of this weekend’s firings,” he said .



