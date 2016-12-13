Trump effect: Citi wary, Nasscom hopeful

Citi Research is cautious about the Indian IT services sector.



In its latest report, Citi points out that deal pipelines are healthy, but decision-making cycles (award and ramp-up) remain elongated.



Moreover, it says there is a possibility of delays in CY17 budgets, impact on FY18 margin while immigration reform remains the key to watch.



It further points out that rupee movement amid global currency fluctuation remains unpredictable.



Indian software services body Nasscom, while concerned about Trump’s take on immigration investigation and its impact on Indian IT services, believes it is a mere short-term slowdown and would not impact the country’s economy significantly.



Nasscom president R Chandrashekhar told Financial Chronicle: “We had already given our guidance in November, post demonetisation, that various factors like Brexit, Donald Trump’s coming to power, downward projection of UK and US economy by IMF and global currency fluctuation will have a soft impact on the sector for the short term.



However, in the long run, the sector will stay stable and see an 8-10 per cent growth in the global market, despite the rupee fluctuation.”



He was, however, cautious on immigration investigation. “We are deeply concerned by Trump’s rhetoric and hope the US will keep their promises and that this will not impact their own businesses by affecting our businesses. It is a false notion that India takes away their jobs. The US knows it lacks skilled labour in the IT sector. Their companies need to stay competitive and this is possible only when they have skilled manpower to take care of their task. Otherwise they will need to outsource or send their tasks outside,” he said.



The Citi report says Trump’s recent comments on investigations into abuses of visa programmes that undercut American workers, have possibly retained the spotlight on the broader subject of immigration reform and remains a medium term overhang for the sector. Pending further clarity, there is a worry that some of the measures and greater regulatory oversight could disrupt or slow down day-to-day business.



Nasscom feels it would take about three months for the US to make their policy approaches. During the campaign trail, Trump has made many statements that have made the industry somewhat tentative. Hence, Nasscom projects softness in the IT industry for two quarters, but not beyond.



The Citi report sees a muted third quarter for big Indian IT companies. The research report maintains that there is a possibility of delays in CY17 IT budgets, as clients waiting for some clarity on Trump’s road map anticipate a drag on the US GDP growth.



Nasscom though has rebutted saying the pressure to adopt technology is very high. Even globally, companies need to stay competitive to stay in business. “That’s why Gartner has projected a healthy growth in IT spending globally. Yes there could be a short-term slowdown, but in the long run there is a healthy prognosis both globally and domestically,” said Chandrasekhar.



Citi in its report maintained slowness in the digital economy, saying traditional deals coming up for renewals are seeing productivity pressures of 20 per cent and clients do not have budgets to innovate. However, Nasscom has reiterated its position, saying post demonetisation and with the proposed GST implementation, India has seen a surge in digital economy, even if there is a short-term contraction in money supply.



“We had given a growth projection of 8-10 per cent for 2016-17 in constant currency, keeping in view the perils of demonetisation. But it does not affect export markets. Only on the domestic side is there an impact with economic growth or the GDP slowing down. In fact demonetisation and GST are driving digital economy faster than we have ever perceived before”, argues Chandrasekhar.



With its cautious outlook on Indian IT spending, Citi has offered a take of buy on HCL Tech, neutral on Infosys and sell on TCS, Wipro and TechM.



