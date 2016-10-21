LoginRegister
Trump, Clinton spending furiously as Election Day nears

By AFP Oct 21 2016 , Washington

Tags: News
Defying his notorious stinginess, Donald Trump more than doubled his campaign spending last month compared to August. He burned through roughly USD 70 million as his standing in polls and among fellow Republicans dropped. His Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, spent even more, almost USD 83 million.

New finance reports filed with the Federal Election Commission outlined their dramatically different approaches to the quest for the White House. Trump, while putting more money than ever into advertising, spent a fraction of the roughly USD 66 million Clinton poured into media buys.

Clinton's payroll topped 800 people, coming in as her second-highest expense of the month, about USD 5.5 million. Trump paid roughly 350 employees and consultants. He has outsourced most of his on-the-ground voter contact to the Republican Party.

The New York real estate mogul has bragged until recently about his low-cost campaign and dismissed the need for television ads and polling services. But in September, he paid USD 23 million for commercials.

Perhaps a reflection of his newest campaign manager, pollster Kellyanne Conway, Trump appears to have a new interest in polling.

In August he paid Conway's The Polling Company $130,000. Last month, he almost tripled his payment to her company, part of USD 1.7 million in September expenditures to five different polling firms.

Another big expense: Long-ago ousted campaign manager Corey Lewandowski received a total of USD 100,000. Lewandowski was fired in June and quickly became a paid contributor to CNN. That hasn't stopped him from collecting Trump campaign checks thanks to a contract. In September, his Green Monster Consulting firm collected what the campaign said was its final payout to him.

His firm took in about USD 540,000 over the course of the campaign. As a comparison, Clinton's campaign manager, Robby Mook, has been paid about USD 153,000 so far.

One of Clinton's expenditures causes a double-take. Her campaign reimbursed employees who purchased USD 260 worth of products from Trump International Hotel in New York. That was for props, a tie, polo shirt and hat, in a Clinton campaign digital video highlighting that Trump doesn't make all of his products in America. Indeed, the

Clinton campaign line-item in the fundraising report reads: "Merchandise Not Made In America."

