Trump’s modelling agency shuts down

By PTI Apr 12 2017 , Los Angeles

Tags: News
President Donald Trump’s modelling agency, Trump Models, has shut its doors. The modeling agency founded by the Trump Organization in 1999 is closing, according to a source in the New York-based office, who confirmed the news to Hollywood Reporter. “I feel really sad and hurt that it had to end this way, we were a very tight group and worked very well together. We did a great job and our models clearly loved us, they stayed until the end. But to see people terrified for their job security and their future? That wasn’t nice, especially when it was not our fault that the name of the agency was what it was,” a former Trump Models agent said.

