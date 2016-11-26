Trump’s Indian sprawl

Try to log in to the official website of The Trump Organization any time of the day and the most likely auto response that you would come across: “Thank you for visiting. We’re currently experiencing a high volume of traffic, please check back soon”. And that’s not without a reason.The website officially gives you details about the midtown Manhattan-headquartered The Trump Organization, the business empire of the US president-elect Donald J Trump.The organisation has interests in real estate development, investing, brokerage, sales and marketing, and property management. The company owns, operates, invests, and develops residential real estate, towers, hotels, resorts and golf courses in different countries. It also owns several hectares of prime Manhattan real estate. According to the Economist, Trump Inc is worth perhaps $4 billion, with $490 million of annual revenue. Were it listed it would be the 833rd-largest firm in America by market value and 1,925th by sales. Half of the group’s entire worth consists of five buildings: Trump Tower and two other Manhattan buildings, and passive stakes in two offices in New York and San Francisco that are controlled by Vornado, a real-estate trust that is entirely separate, the Economist adds.Many thousand miles away in India, some of Trump’s business associates and partners are expecting a replay of this virtual ‘high volume of traffic’ in brick and mortar, when they come up with premium (or super premium) Trump Towers in at least five locations across the country.In less than nine weeks, Trump will take control of a portfolio of public business between the US and India, the world’s two largest democracies, supervising debates over issues, including climate change, maritime shadowboxing with China and the nuclear standoff with Pakistan.Precisely the same time, Trump Organization’s exclusive representative in India — Tribeca Developers — made it public that India is the second-largest market for the Trump family real estate firm, outside of North America.The Trump company has finalised at least five luxury residential and office projects in India in association with local partners in Gurgaon, Mumbai, Pune and Kolkata.Although Kalpesh Mehta, managing partner of Tribeca Developers, said the gross development value of the five projects would be not less than $1.5 billion, Indian realty players say while The Trump Organization may not actually shell out much funds, local developers are looking at the Trump tag and the US conglomerate, handsome returns in an emerging market like India by just lending its name.US commentators think Trump, the businessman, primarily cares about profit and doesn’t mind doing business in countries where the population is of another colour or religious faith.Trump’s ongoing projects in India include a 75-storey Trump Towers, a majestic residential project being developed in association with the Lodha Group at Lower Parel in Mumbai; luxury residential and office developments with M3M India and IREO, respectively, at Gurgaon in the national capital region (NCR); a housing project with Panchshil Realty in Pune and a yet-to-be-launched property project in Kolkata. In all likelihood, Trump Tower will lend its name to Unimark group’s Eternia. Unimark group, however, is tightlipped about it.The developers of Trump Towers Pune, an elegant pair of 23-storey black-glass pillars, are moving quickly to exploit an extraordinary new marketing tool – the US president-elect Donald J Trump. They are celebrating the growth that Trump’s win could bring to their brand and even flew to New York to meet with the president-elect and his family as he was assembling his cabinet. Mincing no words, the Pune developers say that they are expecting a tremendous jump in valuation of the second tower.It could be a win-win situation for both developers (a product branded by the US president) and buyers (the feeling to owning a Trump flat or residence): Not mean an achievement.Though in property markets like Mumbai, which already boast luxury, premium and super premium properties, an association with Trump Tower brand may not have much impact on the pricing front, except for some kind of a value addition in terms of status and feeling. But in markets like Pune and Kolkata, which had not seen many such high-end or premium properties, the Trump Tower tag will certainly create an aura and raise pricing, said Samantak Das, chief economist and national director (research), Knight Frank. “For such growing markets, it will be a good investment to make,” Das remarked.For instance, in Mumbai, within the 2.5-3 km distance of the Trump Tower another premium high-rise property is being sold at almost similar pricing. Even before Trump Tower’s entry to the commercial capital of India, premium and super luxury properties attracted more or less same price.However, an international brand of the Trump Tower’s stature would certainly add huge value to an Indian property. “Any international branding adds value in the emerging realty market of India, which has a growing upper-middle class clientele who are aware of international brands and also ready to live and spend for luxury,” said Prasoon Mukherjee, chairman, Universal Success Enterprises Group of Singapore.The Indian realty industry is growing at a healthy pace and is expected to touch $180 billion by 2020. The housing sector alone contributes 5-6 per cent to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP). “The growth of the corporate environment and the demand for office space as well as urban and semi-urban accommodations are the main drivers of the growth that the industry is experiencing,” said Sunil Jha, managing director, Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation, a Kolkata-based company. “Though there is a slump in the market due to demonetisation, but will pass very soon,” Jha said.Given the growth prospects, it’s quite natural for major international players to show interest in investing in the Indian real estate sphere. It’s good to know that the US president-elect considers India as the second largest market, outside of North America, for his family real estate firm, he said. “The fact that Trump Towers is considering Kolkata for its project, it will give further boost to the city’s real estate business,” Jha said. “As the city witnesses a gamut of affordable, mid-segment and luxury living developments, presence of the Trump Organization will further enhance prospects and demand,” Jha remarked.So what exactly the Trump Organization is doing or planning to do in India? It tied up with the Lodha Group in Mumbai in 2013 and Panchshil Group in Pune in 2014 for two luxury residential towers that are being marketed as signature Trump Towers.As per the deal, the two Indian firms will pay Trump an undisclosed sum in royalty based on sales for licenced use of his firm’s brand name in the projects. Trump has not invested any money in the two projects, according to real estate sources.Significantly, both the groups are linked with leading political figures. While Lodha Group chairman and founder Mangal Prabhat Lodha is a BJP lawmaker from the upscale Malabar Hill constituency of Mumbai and is perceived as one of the fundraisers for his party, the Pune-headquartered Panchshil Group is run by Chordia family whose business associates include Supriya Sule, a parliamentarian from Pune and daughter of former defence minister and the Nationalist Congress Party founder and supremo Sharad Pawar. Sule and her husband Sadanand also have a stake in Panchshil Tech Park of Panchshil Realty.Lodha Trump Towers, a high-end 75-storey skyscraper, is being built in the posh Worli, located in south-central Mumbai. The project, slated to be ready for possession by 2018-19, has three- and four-bedroom apartments priced between Rs 9 crore and Rs 25 crore. Its residents, reportedly, would have a private jet service at their disposal, a first of its kind in the country. The buyers would also be given a ‘Trump card’ to enjoy special privileges and benefits at Trump hotels and golf resorts across the world. Lodha group, a leading real estate developer across India, has also prominent presence in London.Interestingly, while Trump was creating news waves through his high-voltage presidential campaign, the Lodha Group launched an advertising blitz, as a part of its business plan.India's first Trump TowerPanchshil Group’s Trump Towers at upscale Kalyaninagar in Pune has two 23-floor towers, comprising 46 single-floor residences. Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor and his son Ranbir Kapoor bought apartments in the India's first Trump Tower for Rs 13 crore last year. While both the towers are complete, one of them has already been sold out. Panchshil, the developer, getting a premium of over 25 per cent for apartments compared with other projects in the vicinity on account of the Trump signature. Some owners, who have leased their apartments, are said to be earning over Rs 5 lakh rent per month, which is more than double than those in the neighbourhood.Well-connected brothers, Atul and Sagar Chordia, set up Panchshil Realty in 2002-03. The real estate business gave Chordia brothers, who had cut their teeth in wholesale sugar business at Bhawani Peth in Pune, a meteoric rise.Interestingly, the Chordias have family relations with the Pawars, which dates back to days when former Union agriculture minister Sharad Pawar and Ishwardas Chordia, father of Atul and Sagar, were classmates at Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce in Pune.According to an US daily report, the three Indian businessmen – Chordia brothers and Kalpesh Mehta, managing partner of Tribeca Developers, Trump Organization’s exclusive representative in India – during their visit to Trump Tower in New York last week raised concerns about the president-elect's ability to separate his business interests from new role as president of the US of America.Legal TangleBut there is other side to Chordia brothers too. They are under investigation after a Pune-based builder-turned–developer-turned-civic activist, Ravindra Barhate, alleged that the land where the Trump Towers complex has been built was acquired with fabricated documents. Barhate lodged complaint with the divisional commissioner, the collector, the Pune municipal commissioner and commissioner of police in Pune on February 24, 2016.“The order from the additional commissioner of the Pune revenue department, bearing urban land ceiling number 2212/2001, was passed in the name of Kolly Petras Mehta and others for the land at village Lohegao, whereas the Panchashil Group fabricated that by using the above number for land at survey number 207, village Yervada, on which Landmark Gardens, Bishops School and Trump Towers are located,” Barhate told FC.Barhate said the revenue department replied to him in writing on January 22, 2016 that the order number 2212/2001 is not passed for the Yervada Trump Tower project but for a Lohegaon land owned by Mehta and others.“Trump has only given his name to the project and we are investigating the complaints regarding all legalities of the case,” Mukund Mahajan, a senior police inspector and in-charge of Yervada Police Station told FC.Calls to get response from Sagar Chordia and his office went futile. Trumps earlier trystsTrump first entered India in 2011 when he signed an agreement with Rohan Lifescapes for his uber-luxury project at Hughes Road in south Mumbai. But the deal fell through due to regulatory issues. But Rohan Lifescapes had complimented the Trump brand, saying the Trump brand value was very high.But Pankaj Kapoor, managing director at Liases Foras, the Mumbai-based non-broking real estate research firm with offices in Delhi, Bangalore, Pune and London, said when his nomination came up nobody knew Donald Trump.“Only after his presidential campaign in the US, he made news. Now his name carries weight,” Kapoor told Financial Chronicle.He said people buy properties for two reasons: demographic neighourhood and location, which determine the value. “Frankly, his name would carry a premium now than earlier,” Kapoor said. And that’s understandable. Because Trump, even before becoming the US president-elect, happened to be one of the most well-known real estate moguls in the world. Thanks to years of making lucrative deals, he has an estimated net worth of $3.9 billion.Leading Indian developers are therefore just lapping it up and quite upbeat over Trump Tower’s brand association with Indian properties.The Indian government has been proactive in revising FDI norms in association with DIPP in the last couple of year, which have been welcomed by many foreign countries. FDI in real estate has been made 100 per cent and this will see even more players entering the infra sector, said Deepak Kapoor, president CREDAI-Western UP & director, Gulshan Homz.Kushagr Ansal, director, Ansal Housing, echoes Kapoor: “India is a modern market. Now that brands like the Trump Organization are showing keen interest in the country’s infrastructure and real estate, it’s good for India. This will cement India’s place as one of the favoured investment destinations and also give more credibility to the country’s claim of the fastest growing economy.”There is a long list of excited developers across the country. “That Trump, a real estate mogul in one of the most developed economies of the world, is interested in India is an affirmation about the country’s huge potential,” said Dhiraj Jain, director, Mahagun Group.“The interest shown by companies like the one owned by the US president-elect is a clear indication that they (Tier one cities) are not out of the race yet. This fact will cushion the attention, which the tier II and tier III cities can get from the government,” said Ashok Gupta, chairman & managing director of Ajnara India.Some developers think that Trump group’s association would validate the real potentiality of the Indian real estate sector. “Involvement of companies like the Trump Organization and the personal interest of Donald Trump in the real estate of the country goes a great way in establishing that the real estate and infrastructure in the country holds a lot of potential and is a good indication for other companies waiting to enter India in the wake of FDI relaxations the country has been offering in the recent past,” said Rakesh Yadav, chairman, Antriksh India.It seems likely that President Trump will inevitably blur the lines between business and politics in potentially disturbing ways—expect grubby deals and murky meetings. But it is less clear that his firm’s value will soar. With old assets in mature industries, a patchy record, disrupted management and controversies over conflicts of interest, Trump Inc’s value could stagnate or fall, adds the Economists.And it’s understandable that Indian developers are quite excited about their business ties with the US president-elect as anything foreign, especially American, is considered great. But only time will tell if President Trump will add value to Indian real estate developments or…(With inputs from Shishir Parashar in New Delhi and Michael Gonsalves in Pune)