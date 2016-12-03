Trump takes the definitive hardline 

By the time the Rust Belt turned red on election night, Carrier had to know the call was coming. After all, Donald Trump had been vowing for months on the campaign trail to call the head of Carrier from the Oval Office and hit the company with huge tariffs if it followed through on its decision to close two Indiana factories and move more than 2,000 jobs to Mexico.



“This is so easy,” he told cheering crowds last spring. “It’s not presidential when the president calls up the head of a damn air-conditioning company, but it’s so much fun for me.” In the end, it was not that easy. The deal with Carrier that Trump came here Thursday to claim credit for will save at least 1,100 jobs, and Carrier will receive multiyear state economic incentives worth a total of $7 million, which were negotiated by Mike Pence, Indiana’s governor and soon to be vice president.



“It sets a great tone,” Trump said in an interview on Thursday as he toured the Carrier factory here as the first stage of a planned victory tour through the Midwestern industrial states that gave him an Electoral College majority, adding, “what they’ve done is great for America.”



Since the deal was disclosed Tuesday, critics have pounced on Carrier’s receipt of $700,000 a year in incentives from the state of Indian — just the kind of corporate giveaways Trump knocked as he slammed Carrier on the campaign trail last spring.



“He has signaled to every corporation in America that they can threaten to offshore jobs in exchange for business-friendly tax benefits and incentives,” Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont wrote in an op-ed on Thursday for The Washington Post.



Trump, while offering a carrot through the state incentives, also held an implicit stick— the threat of pulling $5 billion to $6 billion in federal contracts from Carrier’s parent, United Technologies. Trump and his team were well aware that the amount United Technologies stood to lose in those contracts dwarfed the estimated $65 million Carrier sought to save by moving to Monterrey from Indiana.



While the decline in manufacturing jobs has diminished in recent years, millions of blue-collar industrial jobs have disappeared in recent years in the United States. They were lost not just because of outsourcing to other countries but also because of the relentless quest to remain competitive by improving efficiency and productivity through automation.



But after Trump sent a Twitter post on Thanksgiving about negotiating with Carrier, disclosed a deal Tuesday and took a victory lap Thursday, Trump insisted that the agreement was a real accomplishment, not just a combination of political showmanship and tax breaks. And others suggested that Trump’s appeal could lead to a more fundamental shift in the way Washington approaches dealing with corporate decisions on where to locate jobs.



“Contrary to early reactions from the left and the right, the Carrier deal opens the door to a new approach to U.S. economic growth policy that is sorely needed,” the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, a research and advocacy group, said in a statement. “It sets the precedent that growing, attracting, and retaining globally traded, innovation-based industries that are both high-value and pay high wages is central to U.S. economic growth,'” the group added. “But to achieve that, we must go beyond individual deals and focus on creating an overall economic ecosystem that incentivises these companies to call the United States home.” Before the speeches, Trump and Pence toured the factory and sat down with Carrier and United Technologies executives at a small picnic table near clanging machines.



