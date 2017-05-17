LoginRegister
Truck, bus tyre imports touch new heights

By FC Bureau May 17 2017 , New Delhi

Tags: News
India’s import of truck and bus tyres touched a record average of 1.2 lakh units a month in 2016-17. According to the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA), this has happened mainly due to dumping by China.

The import of truck and bus radial (TBR) tyres grew 9 per cent last year, ATMA said in a statement. This ever-increasing trend has hurt the domestic industry, it added. “Imported tyres have come to account for 40 per cent of replacement demand for TBR tyre in India, ATMA’s director general Rajiv Budhraja said.

“This caused a severe blow to the domestic industry, which has put in hefty investments in TBR manufacturing,” Budhraja said. He also pointed out that import duty on natural rubber is 25 per cent in India, whereas imported tyres from China attracts just 7 per cent duty, which is aiding in the import of tyres.

Most new investments of Rs 35,000 crore by the tyre industry in the last 3-4 years have been directed towards setting up TBR tyre capacities, he said. Although TBR tyre has become a growth driver for the industry, indiscriminate import has queered the pitch for the domestic tyre sector, said ATMA chairman Satish Sharma. Capacity utilisation levels have come down to 60-65 per cent, from 80-85 per cent three years ago, he added.

Import of TBR tyres has increased to about 1.2 lakh units per month now from 40,000 units a month in 2013-14. As the main source of import is China, its share in the import basket of TBR tyres has risen to 92 per cent in 2016-17 from 40 per cent in 2013-14. “Most TBR tyre import from China is being dumped into India as export rates of Chinese firms are even lower than their domestic rates,” he said.

