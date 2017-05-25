Troubled by global cues – job losses order of the day

The $150 billion Indian IT/ITeS industry has not been on a bed of roses for some time now. The fact that it is one of the largest outsourcing industries for the global market is also affecting it the most over the last couple of years, as every development in the US, its largest source for revenue, Europe and even Australia has cast a shadow over the industry in India.



Prime Minister Narendra Mode’s tenure has coincided with the slowdown in the US market, the continuing economic crisis that has hit the European region and Brexit.



Add to this, the ascendancy to power of Donald Trump, an opponent of outsourcing and who made it to office with the slogan – ‘Buy American, Hire Americans’, in the US and the resultant executive order seeking a re-look at the H1B Visa lottery, as also the ban of the 457 Visa by the Australian government, which will hit Indian immigrants the most.



As a result, the Indian IT/ITeS industry, which employs around 3.9 million people, has been hit by news of large-scale lay offs and a slowdown in fresh recruitment. These developments are happening mostly in the leading IT majors like Infosys, Wipro and Cognizant. Yet, despite the negativism, the Indian IT/ITeS industry has added around six lakh people into its workforce over the past three years. In FY2017 alone, it added 1.7 lakh new jobs. The National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM), the industry body, is at the forefront and forcefully presenting the industry’s case.



“The industry continues to be a net hirer with talent acquisition continuing across sectors. In FY2017, the industry added 1.7 lakh new jobs and around six lakh in the last three years and it now boasts of a total employee base of 3.9 million. This includes 95,000 – 1,00,000 people being part of start-ups and another 50,000 – 60,000 people with the e-commerce sector. The IT sector remains one of the largest employers of the nation,” it said in a statement last week.



However, it agreed that there is a deceleration in the net hiring growth rate due to the shift in focus towards innovation, lower attrition and enhanced efficiencies. But, the sector continues to hire fresh as well as lateral employees in equal proportion, indicating the opportunities for employment at the entry level as well as the middle management level.



Nasscom also sought to term reports of mass lay-offs as incorrect, terming it as a part of the regular exercise of yearly performance appraisal processes and one that impacts only about 0.5 – 3 per cent of the overall IT talent pool. The Indian IT industry will not only remain a major net hirer in FY2018, it is set to add 2.5–3 million new jobs by 2025.



“The fundamental reasons for outsourcing are not going to change, even though the industry has been hit by the slowdown in the US, which is slowly emerging out of this. With firm signals for a rebound yet to be felt fully, companies over there are not in a hurry to increase spending,” a senior executive at Wipro, who returned to India just a few days back, said on condition of anonymity.



“Arbitration will continue to be a good advantage for the Indian IT industry for some time to come. And there are other markets and geographies too for Indian companies to look out for and that includes not only the Europe, but also the APAC and Middle East regions,” Benoy C.S. director, Digital Transformation (ICT) Practice, Frost & Sullivan.



“In the US market, at least up to July this year, people are cutting down on spending. There have been no new revenues from that market for companies like us and most others. Only existing contracts or renewals are on,” said Vinod Harith, founder & CMO of CMO Axis, a sales and marketing process outsourcing company, which employs around 100 people in India.



“All discretionary spending has been cut. Only those spends towards customer acquisition are allowed. That is the scenario over there and we have been affected by that too,” he pointed out. That could well reflect the overall status of the Indian IT industry today.



