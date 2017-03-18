LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Trivendra Singh Rawat sworn in as Uttarakhand CM

By PTI Mar 18 2017 , Dehradun,

Tags: News
BJP leader Trivendra Singh Rawat was on Saturday sworn in as Uttarakhand Chief Minister

Governor K K Paul administered the oath of office and secrecy to 56-year-old Rawat, a former RSS pracharak, and nine ministers at a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and other national and state party leaders

Satpal Maharaj, Harak Singh Rawat, Madan Kaushik, Arvind Pandey, Subodh Uniyal, Yashpal Arya and Prakash Pant have been made Cabinet ministers

Rekha Arya and Dhan Singh Rawat took oath as ministers of state

The BJP decimated the Congress in the Assembly election, winning 57 of the 70 seats

Coupled with his administrative and organisational skills and experience, Rawat's loyalty to the party and RSS ideology catapulted him to the top post in the state

Rawat was appointed the party's national secretary in 2013. He was later made co-incharge of the party's affairs in Uttar Pradesh in 2014. He was BJP in-charge of Jharkhand ahead of the crucial assembly election, a responsibility he discharged well to further strengthen the party leadership's trust in him

He had wrested the Doiwala seat from Congress with an impressive margin of 24,869 votes to win it for the third time.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Scientific research
    Developing an eco-system for cost effective research is a challenge

    What is common between Indian-American teenagers Indrani Das, Arjun Ramani and Archana Verma?

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Disequilibrium : When Hindu majoritarianism won

The continuing media coverage of the just concluded Uttar Pradesh ...

Susan Visvanathan

Jeeva’s son, Muthu

Muthu Krishnan came to the city with one thought in ...

Kuruvilla Pandikattu

How to increase our life span

There’s a multi-billion-dollar industry devoted to products that fig-ht signs ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter