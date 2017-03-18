Trivendra Singh Rawat sworn in as Uttarakhand CM

BJP leader Trivendra Singh Rawat was on Saturday sworn in as Uttarakhand Chief Minister



Governor K K Paul administered the oath of office and secrecy to 56-year-old Rawat, a former RSS pracharak, and nine ministers at a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and other national and state party leaders



Satpal Maharaj, Harak Singh Rawat, Madan Kaushik, Arvind Pandey, Subodh Uniyal, Yashpal Arya and Prakash Pant have been made Cabinet ministers



Rekha Arya and Dhan Singh Rawat took oath as ministers of state



The BJP decimated the Congress in the Assembly election, winning 57 of the 70 seats



Coupled with his administrative and organisational skills and experience, Rawat's loyalty to the party and RSS ideology catapulted him to the top post in the state



Rawat was appointed the party's national secretary in 2013. He was later made co-incharge of the party's affairs in Uttar Pradesh in 2014. He was BJP in-charge of Jharkhand ahead of the crucial assembly election, a responsibility he discharged well to further strengthen the party leadership's trust in him



He had wrested the Doiwala seat from Congress with an impressive margin of 24,869 votes to win it for the third time.



