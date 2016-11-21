Tread cautiously in this slippery space

The past three years have been encouraging for Indian equity investors. Falling inflationary trends (CPI-based inflation now stands at 4.2 percent versus near 11 percent in 2013), near-zero interest rates in the developed world and a change in the central government in May 2014 have all contributed to make the Indian equity markets an attractive destination to park funds for domestic and foreign investors.



Though the newly constructed gross value added (GVA) calculation invited debate, it shows strong growth of 7.5 per cent in FY16 for the Indian economy, the fastest in the world. The benchmark Nifty 50 index has risen by 19 per cent between May 2014 and November 2016 while the NSE Free Float Mid-cap 100 index is up 55 per cent, suggesting that the market has indeed found a sweet spot in mid-caps.



However, much of the appreciation in midcaps was brought about by the infusion of funds from mutual funds betting on the domestic consumption story. Investments in mid-cap funds touched a record high of Rs 74,618 crore in August 2016, a 45 percent increase from 2013, according to research firm Morningstar India, as quoted in the media. In comparison, investments in large-cap funds saw an increase of just 20 per cent in the same period (to touch Rs 1,32,203 crore). Not only this, portfolio management services (PMS) has also seen a lot of inflows, which generally tend to go into mid-caps.



While the upside is equally attractive, so is the downside considering that despite being focussed on the domestic consumption story, these stocks will never guarantee immunity in times of a global financial crisis, such as the one in 2008. In fact, given the rally in mid-caps in the last couple of years and by the present valuations, there is a stark contrast between the large-caps and the mid-caps, which raises concerns about the long-term return potential in mid-caps in general.



No doubt that in a bull market or in an economic up-cycle mid-cap and penny stocks tends to perform and generally investors flock to these stocks on expectation for higher returns than the benchmark indices. The uptrend in the mid- and the small-cap tends to pick up pace from the middle of the bull cycle to the fag end, where the rally in low quality stocks becomes rampant and reckless.



Mid-cap and penny stocks generally have a lot of attributes which are: low market size; little track record; less researched; promoter driven; earnings uncertainty; errant sales growth; less liquidity in traded stocks; small capital; lesser known promoter pedigree and; addressable market size is ever evolving. Though out of these large speculative world of mid- and small-cap stocks, some becomes highly successful and wealth creators in the long-term but the success probability of such is quite low and hence risky. Hence investing in such categories requires constant monitoring, understanding the promoters vision, the overall market size and business dynamics in terms of profitability/ pricing power and the like.



Mid-cap companies have low liquidity and are high beta stocks (higher the beta of a stock, the higher the associated risk). Some of these stocks tend to jump very fast on thin volumes. There is a risk that liquidity can dry up for these scrips in a few sessions, and one can get stuck with the investment in these counters. It is not unheard of that low quality stocks, tend to join the party and post humongous stock price returns, purely based on expectations, which may or may not have the potential to materialise. Mid-cap/penny stocks are thus often referred to as story stocks where the investors try to do a best fit by marrying the economic environment with the personalities /promoters behind the businesses. Thus, they are totally dependent on the decisions of promoters while in contrast large-caps are managed by professionals. Companies with great stories often fail if entrepreneurs don’t understand efficient capital allocation.



The only way the midcaps can outperform their large cap peers is by outpacing earnings growth. However, given the current demand situation in the economy, earnings revival still remains elusive. The recent demonetisation by the government is a further blow and has only delayed the revival plans, as economists suggest slowing economic growth for the next two quarters. The same is captured by the declining stock prices of some sectors in the mid-cap space. NBFC, automobiles/auto ancillary, consumer facing business, housing finance companies, MFIs and SMEs are some of the worst hit business from demonetisation.



Clearly, given the current state of the economy, one needs to be extremely cautious in view of the excess valuations in certain pockets of the market. Unless they choose good fundamental business with good promoters and governance standards and earning visibility, investors could very soon be in a soup, holding stocks which they cannot offload. Earnings and growth are two imperative attributes apart from other qualitative aspects in investing. And these support the stock price in bad times. Stocks which rallied on stories, hopes and expectations rather than actual earnings will witness the brunt of selling whenever the party ends.



