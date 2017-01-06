LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Trai to review tariff rules, numbering plan with telcos

By PTI Jan 06 2017 , New Delhi

Tags: News
Telecom regulator Trai will soon form a joint committee with telecom operators to review tariff rules, telephone numbering plan and work towards making its monitoring more transparent.

"We will form a committee consisting of Trai officers and telecom operators' representative to suggest which are the provisions that have become obsolete and need to be changed. This includes tariff order, regulations, licensing and others," Trai Chairman RS Sharma told reporters after meeting telecom operators.

Trai has put forward five subjects before telecom operators that need to be reviewed. BSNL Chairman and Managing Director Anupam Shrivastava said that regulatory intervention is required in the area of infrastructure sharing to bring cost of operations down and improve service quality.

The regulator also discussed the need to review existing telephone numbering plan, internet based calling services, current structure of Universal Services Obligation Fund, crowd sourcing of data for measuring service quality and next generation networks.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Unholy nexus
    Strong political will is needed to deal with the fraudsters of ponzi scams

    The serious rupture in relations between the Trinamool Congress and BJP-led central government is a consequence of the reported nexus that Trinamool l

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Cut & Thrust:Of fillips and flops

Capricious laws, overzealous officials and bureaucratese flip flops marked the ...

Susan Visvanathan

Been to Kochi Biennale?

The biennale in Kochi, Kerala, in it’s third viewing now, ...

Ananda Majumdar

A reality check in UP

It is interesting to watch Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter