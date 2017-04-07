Trai asks Jio to withdraw three-month free offer

Telecom regulator Trai on Thursday ordered Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio to withdraw the three-month ‘complimentary’ offer of unlimited data usage and free calls on payment of a minimum Rs 303. Reliance Jio said it accepts Trai’s decision and is in the process of “fully complying” with the regulator’s advice.



The order came days after Jio announced that it has clocked 72 million paid users and is extending its one-time Rs 99 payment membership programme Prime for 15 more days till April 15.



On March 31, Jio had announced its Summer Surprise offer, under which all Jio Prime members making their first recharge payment of Rs 303 (or higher) plans got three months’ complimentary services in addition to the benefits of their purchased plan. But following Thursday’s Trai order, Jio said in a statement that it will withdraw the three-month complimentary benefits of Jio Summer Surprise as soon as operationally feasible, over the next few days. However, all customers who have subscribed to Jio Summer Surprise offer prior to its discontinuation will remain eligible for the offer.



