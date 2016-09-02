LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Trade Union strike hits transport services, banks across India

By Reuters Sep 02 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: News
Transport services were disrupted across India on Friday and state-run banks and insurance companies were shut as more than a million workers went on a strike, saying prime minister Narendra Modi was pursuing anti-labour policies.

Trade unions backed by communist parties and the main opposition Congress said a government decision to raise minimum wages for unskilled workers did not go far enough and there was no social security or pensions for millions who were outside the organised sector.

The workers are also opposed to the Modi government's decision to open up the railways and defence sectors to greater foreign direct investment, which they say is a way to undermine state firms.

Workers in various places waved red flags and picketed outside government offices, blocked trains and roads with burning tyres and shouted slogans against the government.

In New Delhi, nurses went on strike at government hospitals and courted arrest in support of higher wages, disrupting services.

“We have been putting forward our demands for the last five years. But over the last year no minister has even met the trade unions,” said Tapan Sen, general secretary of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions, one of 10 groups boasting a combined membership of 180 million workers that called the strike.

Since the Modi government took office in 2014, it has taken a series of incremental steps to make labour laws less onerous for businesses and attract foreign investment.

But fear of a union-led backlash has made the Indian leader leave the responsibility for unshackling the labour market with states. He let his party's governments in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh states take the lead in this area.

Hundreds of workers staged a demonstration in the southern city of Chennai, home to global auto firms in support of the strike while in Srikakulam, in the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh, strikers clashed with police trying to stop them marching on government buildings.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

p1-lead-Teja170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Feel at home
    Here's to Modi for giving permanent residency status to foreign investors

    Offering permanent residency status to foreign investors reveals the government’s resolve to market India as a destination of choice.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Roopen Roy

Streaming indeed has a bright future

Woody Allen has turned 80. But his energy has not ...

Zehra Naqvi

How much land does a man need?

“When the blood in your veins returns to the sea ...

Bubbles Sabharwal

Stop the self pity, choose your destiny

People are always blaming their circumstances for what they did ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter