Trade cautiously, keep an eye on Wednesday’s RBI meet

The market had a great week and gained a considerable ground post-budget. This was the first time that the date of the Union budget was advanced to February1. This was done to ensure that the finance bill is passed before the financial year ends on March 31. Moreover, there was no separate railway budget as it was made a part of the main budget. The BSE Sensex gained 358.06 points, or 1.28 per cent, to end at 28,240.52 points, while the Nifty gained 99.70 points, or 1.15 per cent, to end at 8,740.95 points.



The budget FY18 had to tackle three issues and it appears to have done so. The first was the issue of the effect of demonetisation and restoring the confidence of the middle and lower strata of the society. The second was the electorate in the five states which have gone to polls, starting with Punjab and Goa on Saturday. The third was to kick-start the economy.



The budget has taken care of all the three issues and has gone further in tackling two more burning challenges. The first is the electoral funding, which has been very well tackled by reducing the limit of cash and anonymous donations to Rs 2,000 from the present limit of Rs 20,000. Even a more far reaching reform is the introduction of electoral bonds—paid for in a digital form, but the identity of the buyer will remain annonymous. The political party receiving the bonds have to redeem them with a short period.



The second is in the case of long-term capital gains where the issue of bogus companies assisting people to convert black money to white through huge gains by manipulating prices has been tackled. In case STT is not paid on such allotment of shares they would not be entitled to the benefit of long-term capital gains.



Shares of BSE Ltd registered spectacular gains. On Friday, NSE, where the shares are listed and located in the BKC Complex, became Dalal Street, in the most well-attended listing ceremony. The BSE shares, which were issued at Rs 806 in the offer for sale, closed at Rs 1,069.20, showing a gain of Rs 363.20, or 32.66 per cent.



The US President is at it and already some of his orders issued have been turned down by the courts. The visa issue has been returned and people are wondering whether the H- 1B Visa will meet a similar fate. There are apprehensions at the way the president is going about with some of these contentious issues. The discussion on the Nafta (North American Free Trade Agreement) is to happen sooner than later and Mexico would be looking ahead for a satisfactory conclusion of such talks, as it could badly affect it.



Conversely, American manufacturers would be hoping for some dilution in Trump’s stand, as the decision is hurting them. On yet another front, the posturing is hurting relations and trade with China too, and China is a strong global pow­er, unlike Mexico. The action of Trump would ke­ep US and gl­obal markets more vo­l­atile and boiling.



The biggest issue in India for the markets as of now would be the outcome of the state polls and the government’s reaction to them thereafter. The budget is now out of the way, and slowly and steadily the government is moving towards an era where a budget becomes a non-event. GST seems all set, at current estimates, for making its debut in July 2017, barring any new hiccups. The rupee had a strong showing last week, gaining 73 paisa, or 1.07 per cent, to close at Rs 67.31.



In other news, Idea Cellular and Vodafone are in talks to merge, and shares of Idea rose a massive 40.36 per cent. Vodafone is not a listed player. Incidentally, shares of Bharti Tele also had a great week, gaining 9.34 per cent to close at Rs 353.65. PSU banks had a great Friday and saw huge gains. Union Bank gained 17.45 per cent, while Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank and Punjab National Bank gained between 9 per cent and 11 per cent.



The market had a smart run up last week and it needs to digest the gains and consolidate before any fresh up-moves take place. It makes sense to remain light at this time and wait for a clearer trend before committing any fresh money.



The budget has caught the market unawares and resulted in short-covering. Trade cautiously and keep a very close eye on what RBI does on February 8. The sharp upswing in bank prices was on an expected rate cut in this policy meet. The other trigger will always be Trump and the US.



(The author is founder, Kejriwal Research & Investment Services)



