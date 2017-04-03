Toyota, Tata Motors race ahead of others in March

Car manufacturers led by market leader Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai, the second biggest car maker by sales, reported a healthy sales growth momentum in March, thanks to new models and recovery from the demonetisation effect.



But the biggest gainers in March were Toyota-Kirloskar Motor and Tata Motors. Toyota’s sales rose 81 per cent to 13,796 cars, driven by the new SUV models Innova Crysta and Fortuner, up from 7,637 units sold in the same month last year.



“Both the new Fortuner and Innova Crysta have attributed to this growth. In just five months, the new Fortuner has been able to clock more than 10,300 units, which further reiterates its popularity amongst our customers,” N Raja, director and senior VP (sales & marketing) at Toyota Kirloskar Motor told Financial Chronicle.



Raja said the Platinum Etios and the new Liva Dual Tone have also contributed to the firm’s monthly sales growth. “We also launched the new Corolla Altis this month and are confident that our customers will appreciate it,” Raja said.



Similarly, betting on its hatchback Tiago and SUV Hexa, Tata Motors recorded a sales growth of 84 per cent to 15,433 units in March from 8,454 units a year ago.



“The sales for the month of March have been encouraging with a robust growth of 84 per cent owing to the continued demand for Tiago and Hexa. The launches of the Hexa, Tiago AMT and Tigor have set new benchmarks in their respective segments, signifying Tata Motors as one of the fastest growing manufacturers in India,” Mayank Pareek, president, passenger vehicles business unit at Tata Motors, said.



Maruti Suzuki, which sells one out of two cars bought in the country, is racing towards its targeted 2 million sales in 2020. In the just concluded fiscal 2016-17, the maker of popular brands like compact SUV Vitara Bezza and the Baleno hatchback crossed the 1.5 million sales landmark for the first time.



In March, Maruti’s sales jumped 7.4 per cent to 127,999 units in the domestic market, up from 118,895 units sold a year ago. The compact segment--including Swift, Baleno, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire and Celerio-- contributed the most at 60,699 units in March, up 30 per cent, against 46,786 units in the corresponding month last year.



Maruti’s March sales also soared 31.8 per cent in the utility vehicles segment, primarily led by the Vitara Brezza, S-Cross, Ertiga, and Gypsy to 18,311 units, up from 13,894 units.



Hyundai Motor India also recorded 9 per cent growth to 44,757 units during the month as against 41,201 units in the year-ago period.



However, sales at Mahindra & Mahindra, India’s biggest utility vehicle maker by sales, continued to slide. In March, domestic passenger vehicles fell 6 per cent to 25,352 units, down from 26,885 units it sold last year. “The auto industry continues to see mixed reactions due to several external challenges and the more recent one being the unexpected verdict on the sale of BS3 vehicles that has derailed many planned operations,” Rajan Wadhera, president, automotive sector at M&M said. Its new brands such as the KUV100 and TUV300 were gaining traction, he said.



“Going forward, factors such as the likely softening of interest rates, revision in fuel prices, GST implementation and the Union budget’s focus on rural India are expected to bring back demand,” Wadhera said.



Sales at Honda Cars India also increased 8.7 per cent at 18,950 units last month, from 17,430 units it sold a year ago. “Strong sales momentum for our latest offerings in the market, new Honda City and Honda WR-V, helped us achieve good sales result during March 2017. As we enter into the new fiscal year, we are confident of a strong show in 2017-18 with a robust product portfolio and good demand from the market,” Yoichiro Ueno, president and CEO at Honda Cars India, said.



Sales at Renault India, maker of the popular model Kwid hatchback, marginally fell by 1.89 per cent year-on-year to 12,188 units. However, its volume grew 88.4 per cent to 135,123 units in financial year 2016-17, led primarily by Kwid.



Ford India’s sales in March jumped 15 per cent to 8,700 units as against 7,560 units in March 2016.



Sales at Nissan Motor India also increased by 21 per cent year-on-year at 5,309 vehicles last month. During the FY 2016-17, it sold 45 per cent more cars at 57,315 units.



“Looking ahead, in the medium-term Nissan India plans to launch 8 new products in India by 2021 with an aim to achieve 5 per cent market share in the country,” Guillaume Sicard, president at Nissan India Operations, said.



Sales at Volkswagen India also jumped 34 per cent to 4,792 units last month from 3,570 vehicles sold a year ago. “As we complete the first quarter of 2017, we are elated to announce the consistent growth across initial three months of the year,” Thierry Lespiaucq, managing director at Volkswagen Group Sales India, said.



