Toyota, Suzuki in partnership talks

Rival Japanese automakers Toyota and Suzuki have started formal talks on a wide-ranging strategic partnership. Auto analysts say a deal could speed up introducing new green cars, reduce cost and protect and increase their respective market share in India, Asia’s third biggest but fiercely competitive car market.



They plan to trade expertise in parts supplies and R&D, in an agreement that will aid expansion in emerging markets, including India.



Any deal could see Toyota benefit from a supply chain that has helped Suzuki dominate India's massive auto market, while Suzuki could hope to access Toyota's innovations in automated driving, artificial intelligence and low-emission vehicles.



“Toyota and Suzuki have agreed to work toward the early realisation of a business partnership,” they said in a joint statement, singling out areas of possible cooperation such as procurement and environment and safety-related technology. They added that they saw no need to rush into a capital tie-up.



While Toyota has the financial firepower to keep up with technology, the world’s 2nd-largest automaker has long struggled to win market share in India where drivers prefer the type of affordable cars in wh­i­ch Suzuki excels.



Toyota aims to double its share of India’s car market to 10 per cent by 2025 hel­ped by entry-level vehicles. “We would be happy to share lessons we learned from our experience in India and em­e­rging markets with Toyota if they wish, to make this a win-win partnership for both parties,” Suzuki V-C Yasuhito Harayama said



The courtship comes af­t­er Suzuki and Volkswagen in 2015 ended a fraught partnership in which Suzuki accused the German automaker of wanting to bring it un­der its control, while VW objected to Suzuki’s purchase of diesel engines from Fiat.



Some analysts have questioned whether the latest tieup could see Suzuki compr­omise its dominance, alo­ng with its independence.



“(Suzuki) needs access to technology, but would that mean giving up being an independent company? CLSA MD Chris Richter said. “I think that’s a price too high for Suzuki at the moment.”



“The alliance will result in faster introduction of hyb­r­id and electric cars and lowering the cost of producti­on,” Gaurav Vangaal, senior auto analyst, IHS Markit, told FC. In a bold move to curb pollution, India would leapfrog from Bharat Stage IV to Bha­rat Stage-VI emission norms by April 2020.



“Toyota with a strong base in future technology has 30-plus hybrid car models in its portfolio and has sold over 9 million hybrid cars worldwide,” N Raja, director and senior V-P, sales and marketing,Toyota Kirloskar Motor told FC. “This is a win-win partnership between the two carmakers,” he added



Maruti Suzuki did not respond to queries.



Vangaal said Maruti Suz­uki, which sells one car out of two bought in India, has cost-efficient vendor supplier base and produces popular car models whereas Toyota-Kirloskar Motor with wo­r­ld class hybrid and electric technology has not been able to bring down the cost of its range of cars. S Korean Hyu­n­dai is the second bigg­e­st car maker by sales in In­dia, followed by Mahindra, Hon­da, Tata Motors, Ford, Toyo­ta, Renault, Volkswagen, and Nissan competing to pr­o­tect and boost their market share with new models every year.



“The automotive industry is going through huge changes and the changes are essentially taking place because of two key stakeholders – customers and regulators. The developments are happening in the areas like autonomous driving, conne­cted vehicles, local business model and the rise of on-demand mobility players as well as alternative and electric vehicles. Apart from traditional original equipment makers, lot of new players have entered the industry looking at the opportunities,” Abdul Majeed, senior auto analyst and partner, Price Waterhouse, said.



(With inputs from Reuters)



