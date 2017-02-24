A tough operating field for banks

The operating environment for banks continues to remain challenging given the large pile of bad loans, slow economic recovery, and credit demand remaining muted.



Profitability is likely to worsen for most banks saddled with high amount of bad loans. Some banks were able to report a rise in profits during the third quarter on the back of treasury gains. But with rates firming up, it would lead to market provisioning on banks’ investment portfolio thereby impacting their profitability in Q4. With economic recovery remaining weak, the various restructuring schemes have not been able to yield the desired results. Credit growth was tepid post demonetisation and impacted retail borrowers during Q3 FY2017 and continues to be sluggish in the fourth quarter.



While demonetisation boosted current account saving account (CASA) growth, it led to a moderation in Net Interest Income (NII) and fee income growth for banks.



Credit and deposit growth



Abhishek Murarka, banking analyst at JM Financial said, “The impact of demonetisation was witnessed in the sharp influx of deposits, more in public sector banks compared to private sector banks such that private banks lost 40 basis points market share in deposits and 120 basis points in CASA to public sector banks sequentially in 3QFY17.”



However, private banks cornered the bulk of the credit growth, thereby improving their market share by 30bps QoQ to 18.3 per cent in 3QFY17, showed a study by JM Financial that aggregated data for 26 banks, accumulating to 84 per cent each of the credit and deposit of the banking system.



“This, along with persistent stressed asset accretion for public sector banks, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank led to moderation in NII growth for private banks to 12 per cent yoyYoY and for public sector banks (PSBs) at one per cent year on year. Fee income for private banks moderated as well,” added Murarka.



Deposit growth to moderate



While deposit growth has been strong this quarter, driven by the demonetisation inflows, it should moderate going forward as cash availability increases and restrictions on cash withdrawals expire. Moderation will occur in deposit growth over the next 12- 18 months. Overall, banks' deposit base should see a sustainable increase of 1-2 per cent on account of demonetisation said a Moody’s report.



Margins to be under pressure



Net interest margins (NIM) will also come under pressure as banks gradually adopt the marginal cost of funds lending rate to price their loans So far, less than 20 per cent of the banks' variable-rate loans have been repriced to MCLR as opposed to their base rate.



“Because the MCLR is around



85 basis points (bps) lower than



base rate, we expect the downward trend in net interest margins to



persist,” added Moody’s.



Asset Quality



Bad loans for the banking sector crossed Rs 7 lakh crore as on December 31, 2016. Overall gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) of PSBs increased to 10.9 per cent in 3QFY17, up 30 basis points QoQ and 360bps YoY. For wholesale private banks, GNPAs increased to 5.7 per cent in 3QFY17, up 70bps QoQ and 260bps YoY.



Cumulatively, PSBs registered a dip in their RoA from 0.2 per cent in 2QFY17 to 0.04 per cent in 3QFY17. Much of the decline stems from a



20 basis points QoQ decline in their NII/assets and a 15bps increase in their provisions. This, however, was partly offset by strong trading



gains, which bumped up non-interest income sequentially. In the first three quarters, the interest rates were declining which helped banks



make treasury gains but now rates are firming up.



Karthik Srinivasan, group head, financial sector ratings, ICRA, explained, “The challenges on asset quality and profitability remain. The government has not allocated more funds to public sector banks, which is negative. For some banks, slippages continue to remain high and in addition new non-performing asset formation is still high. Banks have been able to report better profitability in December quarter because of treasury gains and demonetisation.”



He added: “The outlook for Q4 is challenging as interest rates have firmed up. So, the cushion available from treasury gains will not be there. Unless some strong recovery happens, profitability could still be a challenge.”



Incremental stressed asset formation came from large and mid-corporate exposures of wholesale banks. While slippage ratios moderated sequentially the absolute slippage ratios remained high. For example, Axis Bank’s 5.8 per cent slippage ratio is high even though it moderated sequentially. Further, slippages from outside the list of stressed assets declared by banks like Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI are either increasing or high.



Restructured loans have been the key source of slippages, especially from iron and steel. As a result of high slippages and high stressed asset formation, the loan loss provision requirement remained high as well. Sequential moderation in slippages has also allowed banks to make slightly higher provisions now as opposed to the earlier practice, driving up provision coverage ratio.



While digital transactions reported a healthy growth during the demonetisation period, the latest data from RBI shows that with withdrawal limits being removed, people are once again making payments through cash as a result of which digital transactions are coming down. In fact, data for January released by the central bank shows that digital transactions fell 7 per cent compared to a month ago. In terms of debit card and credit card PoS transactions, volumes declined 19 per cent, while in value terms there was a 12 per cent fall.



RBI norms on merchant discount rate



The RBI has released draft guidelines on rationalisation of merchant discount rate (MDR) for debit card transactions. It has decided to amend the MDR on debit card transactions on the basis of merchant turnover rather than the present slab-rate based on transaction value.



Applicable rates: MDR on small merchants (turnover of less than Rs 20 lakh as per GST) will be 0.4 per cent and 0.3 per cent for physical and digital POS respectively. In addition, special category merchants (hospitals, army canteens, education institutions, including utilities in the private sector) will be treated as small merchants irrespective of turnover. MDR was revised for Jan-March 2017 due to demonetisation. “If we take out this special exemption, MDR currently is 0.75 per cent for transaction up to Rs 2,000 and 1 per cent for transaction above Rs 2,000. In our view, this move will impact fee-based income of banks. Card charges (including credit card charges and annual charges on debit cards - unchanged) constitute 15-17 per cent of fee income for large size retail focused private banks. Fee income will get impacted in the short-term but with pick up in volumes long term impact is likely to be neutral,” said Parag Jariwala vice president, institutional research, banking and financial services at Religare Capital Markets Limited.



