LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Tough balancing task ahead for government on oil prices

By Noor Mohammad, Subhash Narayan Dec 02 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: News

Excise cut or subsidy could be options if oil is costlier

The agreement reached among Opec members on Wednesday to cut their combined output by 1.2 million barrels per day could push up global oil prices, potentially forcing big oil importing countries like India to explore options to cushion their fuel consumers from “crude shock”.

The Modi government, which has taken advantage of low international prices since June 2014 to hike excise duty on auto fuel nine times in order to boost revenue, can reduce central taxes to provide some relief to consumers if crude prices jump sharply in the wake of the Opec agreement.

However, this ammunition will be effective only if oil prices remain below $60 per barrel. If prices breach the $60 mark, the government will have to bring back some sort of subsidy-sharing mechanism to cushion fuel consumers.

The excise duty on petrol has more than doubled to Rs 21.48 a litre from Rs 9.48 a litre after the Modi government came to power in May 2014. Similarly, the excise duty on diesel has gone up from Rs 3.65 per litre to Rs 17.33 per litre during this period.

Sanjay Kaul, an energy expert and founding president of the University of Petroleum and Energy Studies, said the government should start preparing for higher oil prices so that that there is no sudden shock and unmanageable impact on the economy. In other words, the economy should be able to endure the impact of increased oil prices.

He suggested that being their largest shareholder, the government can ask state-owned refiners to shift to forward contracts for crude procurement from spot market purchases.

Kaul also said that the government could offer fresh incentives to encourage energy conservation and renewable energy to reduce dependence on crude import. Options also exist to increase crude oil imports from Iran, putting the favourable India-Iran relations to good use.

D.K. Joshi, chief economist of Crisil, does not foresee crude prices rising above the $60 mark anytime soon given the continuing weakness in the global economy. “We are okay if oil prices stay below the $60 a barrel level,” Joshi said, pointing out that the government has the flexibility to bring down taxes.

“If the government fully passes on the increased fuel price to consumers, inflation will go up. If increased price is only partially passed on to consumers, the government could face a problem on the fiscal deficit front,” said Devendra Pant, chief economist of India Ratings and Research.

Pant added that shale production would start coming out from new wells if crude prices rise beyond $60, potentially putting downward pressure on the world oil market.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • (C)rude shock
    The Opec decision to cut crude output by 1.8b barrels a day is bad news for India

    The Narendra Modi government’s exuberance on managing vital macro-economic parameters was driven in the main by benign global crude prices fueled by

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Cut & Thrust: 26/11 memories haunt us

Bumped into my old friend Anupam Kher the other day. ...

Ananda Majumdar

The art of prescient politics

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s timely support to the Narendra ...

Sachin Shridhar

The quagmire called kashmir

For the past three decades, the separatist leaders have claimed ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter