Tough balancing task ahead for government on oil prices

The agreement reached among Opec members on Wednesday to cut their combined output by 1.2 million barrels per day could push up global oil prices, potentially forcing big oil importing countries like India to explore options to cushion their fuel consumers from “crude shock”.



The Modi government, which has taken advantage of low international prices since June 2014 to hike excise duty on auto fuel nine times in order to boost revenue, can reduce central taxes to provide some relief to consumers if crude prices jump sharply in the wake of the Opec agreement.



However, this ammunition will be effective only if oil prices remain below $60 per barrel. If prices breach the $60 mark, the government will have to bring back some sort of subsidy-sharing mechanism to cushion fuel consumers.



The excise duty on petrol has more than doubled to Rs 21.48 a litre from Rs 9.48 a litre after the Modi government came to power in May 2014. Similarly, the excise duty on diesel has gone up from Rs 3.65 per litre to Rs 17.33 per litre during this period.



Sanjay Kaul, an energy expert and founding president of the University of Petroleum and Energy Studies, said the government should start preparing for higher oil prices so that that there is no sudden shock and unmanageable impact on the economy. In other words, the economy should be able to endure the impact of increased oil prices.



He suggested that being their largest shareholder, the government can ask state-owned refiners to shift to forward contracts for crude procurement from spot market purchases.



Kaul also said that the government could offer fresh incentives to encourage energy conservation and renewable energy to reduce dependence on crude import. Options also exist to increase crude oil imports from Iran, putting the favourable India-Iran relations to good use.



D.K. Joshi, chief economist of Crisil, does not foresee crude prices rising above the $60 mark anytime soon given the continuing weakness in the global economy. “We are okay if oil prices stay below the $60 a barrel level,” Joshi said, pointing out that the government has the flexibility to bring down taxes.



“If the government fully passes on the increased fuel price to consumers, inflation will go up. If increased price is only partially passed on to consumers, the government could face a problem on the fiscal deficit front,” said Devendra Pant, chief economist of India Ratings and Research.



Pant added that shale production would start coming out from new wells if crude prices rise beyond $60, potentially putting downward pressure on the world oil market.



