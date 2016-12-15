Top jeweller in Delhi ‘examined’ over unpaid excise dues

As jewellers continue to face the heat for facilitating conversion of demonetised high value notes into gold, New Delhi-based PP Jewellers has come under the scanner of central excise intelligence authorities. The leading jeweller is learnt to have not paid duties due to a technical issue with its accounting software. This has prompted the Directorate General of Central Excise Intelligence (DGCEI) to examine its books of records.



Jewellers are required to pay a central excise duty of 1 per cent on the sale value of ornaments but the inspection of DGCEI found that PP Jewellers had not paid the levy. Official sources said that the jeweller has now made part-payment of the unpaid duties and would soon clear the tax demand. The book of records showed duty evasion to the tune of about Rs 4 crore.



"The jeweller's Karol Bagh branch has been examined," an official said.



Speaking to Financial Chronicle, PP Jewellers chairman Pawan Gupta admitted there were dues but said that it was on account of high



sales on November 8 after the government announced the demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and old Rs 500 banknotes.



"Everybody reported high sales on that day. Ours is not a special case. There are some tax dues to the central excise department. We have already made part-payment



and would soon settle it," he said.



Meanwhile, the official quoted above said that the authorities



continue to examine the books of the jeweller to ascertain duty evasion, if any.



PP Jewellers is learnt to have reported a brisk sale of 45 kg of gold jewellery on November 8, as against less than one kilogram on the previous day attracting the needle of suspicion. Pawan Gupta, however, dismissed the figures. He also denied any raid or search operations by DGCEI on his premises.



Ever since the tax authorities have launched the crackdown on jewellers in Delhi and other cities the trade has nose-dived. It continues to be sluggish due to fear of harassment by tax authorities. "The mood is totally negative in our trade," said a jeweller who did not wish to be named.



