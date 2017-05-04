Top Essar official, I-T commissioner in CBI net

Top investigating agency CBI has arrested Essar Power managing director, Pradeep Mittal, and an income tax commissioner, BB Rajendra Prasad, in a bribery case of Rs 2 crore for allegedly getting a favourable tax order.



Prasad, a 1992 batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer handling appeals related to tax matters in Mumbai office, had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 2 crore for an order favouring the Balaji Trust in which Essar group is the main trustee.



Among others arrested by the CBI in the bribery case are Vipin Bajpai from Essar, real estate trade agent Suresh Kumar Jain, chartered accountants GK Choksi and Shreyas Parikh besides Manish Jain, a relative of Suresh Kumar Jain.



In a press statement, the Central Bureau of Investigation said that it had registered a case against the senior income tax commissioner and others.



It has been alleged that the commissioner recently passed an order in an appeal matter favouring a private trust whose trustee is a Mumbai-based private firm.



“For giving this favourable order, he allegedly demanded a bribe amount of Rs 2 crore (approximately) and wanted the money to be delivered to the relative of a real estate trade agent (a private person) at Mumbai who in turn, after collecting the money, transferred it to the real estate agent in Visakhapatnam. The commissioner of income tax had visited Visakhapatnam on leave and allegedly demanded the agent to deliver part of the money at his residence in Visakhapatnam,” the CBI press release said.



Meanwhile, an official statement by Balaji Trust denied allegations regarding “any misconduct” by their executives. “They are innocent and the company stands by them,” said the statement quoted by news agency PTI. The statement further said that CBI will come to the same conclusion after the probe is complete.



But CBI sources said the agency had received inputs about the bribe demand by Prasad and was keeping surveillance on all the actors involved in the case. The FIR has alleged that Balaji Trust was managing its affairs through a chartered account ancy firm run by Choksi whose associate Parikh was actively involved in the case.



Pradeep Mittal was monitoring developments on behalf of the trust, and was also giving instructions to his employees, Choksi and Parikh using his phone, the CBI investigation found.



According to the CBI, once favourable orders were issued, Prasad asked Suresh Jain, a bullion and real estate dealer based in Visakhapatanam who works as middleman for the commissioner, to get in touch with Choksi and arrange the agreed illegal payment.



“CBI laid a trap and caught the income tax commissioner who had received part of the bribe amount of Rs 19.34 lakh (approximately) from the real estate trade agent. Both the commissioner and the agent were arrested. During investigation, the remaining amount of Rs 1.50 crore (approximately), earlier received by said agent on behalf of commissioner was also recovered,” the CBI statement said.



