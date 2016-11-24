Toll supension: Patil informs Gadkari about ground situation

The suspension of toll collection across Maharashtra in the wake of demonetisation may be extended, with state PWD Minister Chandrakant Patil saying the situation on the ground is delicate and he has informed about the same to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.



"I have spoken to Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari regarding the same. I have apprised him about the delicate situation on the ground. Once Gadkari informs us about the relaxation in toll collection, we will immediately inform all the toll booth operating companies," Patil told reporters here.



Due to the cash crunch in the market following demonetisation, the Union government decided not to collect toll at booths in the country to avoid any clashes.



Asked about it, Patil said the relaxation has been given in good faith and its aim has been to minimise inconvenience to the people. The Union government had last week extended the suspension of tolls till November 24 midnight for all National Highways, as relief to commuters after Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes were rendered defunct by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



