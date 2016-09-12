Titan is closing down Spexx eyewear stores

Titan is doing away with its eyewear retail format— Spexx. Instead, it is coming up with low-cost Titan Eye Plus stores for the smaller towns and cities.Spexx was a small-format eyewear store attached to a large multi-specialty hospital. A typical Spexx store had a size of 250 to 300 sq ft and the company operated the stores on its own than leaving it to franchisees. The idea behind Spexx was to cater to the patients of a large hospital. Spexx model was also meant for brand building and gaining new customers who have not experienced Titan brand and service. The company was also selective about the hospital they choose to operate in.However, Spexx format had a few challenges. The stores could not be attached to ophthalmology clinics as there were legal issues. Titan also could not display its entire range of products due to space constraints. Not all the hospitals were having a good traffic of eye patients who required eyewear.“We found that patients who came to large hospitals were not looking for a brand like Titan. The rentals were high, while the sales were low. So we decided to do away with the format,” said Ronnie Talati, CEO, Titan Eyewear division. Titan has already closed 20 stores and will be closing down the remaining ones as well, except a couple of stores. These outlets, which are profitable, will be renamed as Titan Eye Plus stores.Instead of Spexx, Titan is coming up with low-cost store format for smaller towns and cities. “These stores will retain the brand name of Titan Eye Plus and will have a retail area of 300 to 600 sq ft. The interiors will be done for half the cost of a regular store and the merchandise will also be less expensive than the large-format Titan Eye Plus stores. There will be products starting from Rs 500 in these stores. In the smaller towns with population of two lakh and above, the rentals also will be lower,” said Talati.Titan will be opening 35 such stores this financial year and along with the regular Titan Eye Plus stores, the total store count will go up to 500 by the end of the fiscal from the current 419. The two formats will help Titan Eye Plus expand itself in both large cities and smaller ones.