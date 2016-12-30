Time to buy stocks not hit by currency ban

This year, the performance of the markets has remained lacklustre as a host of events brought high volatility in the markets. The gains recorded by the markets until September were completed erased by the outcome of the US election and government whip on black money through demonetisation.



The move also impacted the positive sentiment created by this year’s normal monsoon and the 7th pay commission payout. Overall, markets in the calendar year 2016, Sensex has given 1 per cent return. Demonetisation also caused a cash crunch as a result of which a lot of sectors are going to show negative impact on their business activities for some time. In our opinion, corporate earnings will be impacted for the next two quarters with some spill over in the first half of the next fiscal.



As liquidity eases, companies are likely to see an improvement in their business activity. The market is likely to have priced in the negative impact of the demonetisation and will now track the benefits of the demonetisation. We believe that the long-term gains of demonetisation are likely to weigh more than short-term pain. We believe that interest rates are likely ease further while the fiscal position of the government is expected to strengthen, going ahead due to higher tax compliance.



Lower interest rates will boost consumption and higher fiscal position will help improve public spending which is positive for the infrastructure sector. We believe that markets may remain volatile for some time but one should use this opportunity to buy quality stocks which are not impacted by demonetisation.



(The writer is head, Research and ARQ, Angel Broking)



