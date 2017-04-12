Tillerson Says Russia Should Give Up ‘Unreliable Partner’ Assad

Russia must abandon its support of President Bashar al-Assad’s regime if it wants an “important role” in discussions about Syria’s future, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said, setting up a clash with Russian leaders just before he meets them in Moscow.



President Vladimir Putin’s government has chosen to ally itself with an “unreliable partner” in Assad, whose reign is coming to an end, as well as Iran and Hezbollah, Tillerson told reporters in Lucca, Italy, where he was attending a Group of Seven meeting. “We want to create a future for Syria that is stable and secure,” Tillerson said. “Russia can be part of that future and play an important role or Russia can maintain its alliance with this group which we believe is not going to serve Russia’s interest longer term.”



Tillerson’s remarks reflected how the US and its allies are stepping up their pressure on Putin in the wake of an April 4 chemical-weapons attack, which Russian leaders and Syria say occurred when a Syrian jet bombed a terrorist weapons cache.



Western leaders have refused to accept that, and hold Russia partly responsible because of its military alliance with Syria and its promise to guarantee a 2013 agreement for eradicating Syria’s chemical-weapons stockpiles. Russia denounced US firing of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase in retaliation for chemical attack.



’New Approach’



Leaders are also betting that Russia may feel betrayed by Syria after the chemical weapons attack and may be looking for a way out. “What we are offering them is a chance to have a new approach,” British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said.



The G-7 meeting in Lucca, where Tillerson also met with allies from Europe, Japan, Turkey and Persian Gulf states, was aimed at giving the US secretary of state a single, unified message to take to Russia. Remarks from Moscow, however, suggested that Putin’s government would resist Tillerson’s approach.



In the harshest language since Trump came to office in January, the Russian Foreign Ministry said the “long list of irritants” that are Washington’s fault is not decreasing, from Syria to Libya, Afghanistan and Ukraine, and warned of retaliatory steps.



“It’s clear that Russian-US relations are going through the most difficult time since the Cold War,” the ministry said in a website statement. “In the course of the upcoming talks we’d like to find out if the US understands at all the need to stabilise and normalise bilateral ties.”



The ministry blasted the US for relying on “staged photos of events on the ground” for making its Syria policy.



Moscow Visit



The Kremlin so far hasn’t publicly confirmed that Putin will meet Tillerson, saying only that no such session is currently in the president’s schedule. Not meeting a visiting US secretary of state would be a major snub by the Russian leader, however. Putin met Tillerson’s predecessor, John Kerry, on all four of his most recent visits to Russia, even as ties between the two countries spiraled lower, and virtually all of Tillerson’s predecessors met Russian leaders on their inaugural visits.



In a statement at the end of the G-7 meeting, ministers said Russia can help resolve the Syria crisis and urged leaders there to use their influence with the Assad government. Tillerson reiterated the US policy that it will first focus on fighting the Islamic State and then shift to the political future of Syria. But he made explicit that the US sees no future for the Assad regime in Syria.



“It is clear to all of us that the reign of the Assad family is coming to an end but the question of how that ends and the transition itself could be very important in our view to the durability, the stability inside a unified Syria,” Tillerson said.



He also hardened his message over Russia’s guarantee in a 2013 agreement to secure and eliminate Syria’s chemical weapons.



“Stockpiles and continued use demonstrate that Russia has failed in its responsibility to deliver on its 2013 commitment,” Tillerson said. “It is unclear whether Russia failed to take this obligation seriously or Russia has been incompetent, but this distinction doesn’t much matter to the dead. We can’t let this happen again.”



Sanctions Rejected



The one area where G-7 leaders appeared unable to come to an agreement was on the matter of sanctions.



On April 10, Johnson had said expanded sanctions were on the table to punish Russian and Syrian military figures, and the US has said its working on new restrictions. But the ministers ended their meeting with no mention of measures they might take as a group.



Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano, who played host to his counterparts, told there was “no consensus on new sanctions” against Russians or Syrians after the chemical attack. Jean-Marc Ayrault of France said Johnson had raised the idea, but it wasn’t discussed. The US secretary of state “is fully authorised to say when he arrives in Moscow that he is speaking in the wake of taking a strong action in Syria that has the support of his allies,” Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters.



