Tiger wants to partially exit Flipkart

New York-based hedge fund Tiger Global Management, which reportedly has $1 billion stake in Flipkart, is seeking a partial exit from the e-commerce company as it sits across the table with Softbank, which in turn does not want to invest in Snapdeal anymore.



According to industry sources, talks are on to get Flipkart and Snapdeal merged as the major investors in the companies see a win-win situation for both. Softbank has been clear about not investing in Snapdeal as it went ahead marking down the valuation of the company. For Snapdeal, it was forced to become lean enough to be attractive for a possible merger. Efforts to shed further flab by reducing employee strength cannot be ruled out.



Tiger too seems to be interested in Softbank’s proposal of a merger. “For Tiger, this could be a risk mitigating measure of saving at least a part of its investment when the valuations are dropping down quarter after quarter. This will provide a partial exit for Tiger and cut its exposure to the company. Getting Softbank on board also provides a chance to get an experienced operational partner like Alibaba to run Flipkart someday. Flipkart may get a decent primary investment from a deep-pocketed Softbank in return,” a source in the industry said.



However, Flipkart will have to carry the baggage of another loss-making entity.



Snapdeal, which operates in a similar space, does not have much to offer Flipkart. But it will eliminate a competitor in the space and give more fuel to fight Amazon. Though recently Flipkart has received some funding commitment, the money is not coming immediately into the company. Getting new investors is not an easy task for Flipkart.



“A merger makes sense for Softbank as well. It has stopped funding Snapdeal further and there are not many options left. A merger provides better chances to salvage its investments. A $100 billion fund has the wherewithal to put in some more money if there are chances of getting better returns in the future,” sources said. In the deal, Softbank will also get a significant stake in the merged entity for the money it had invested in Snapdeal, the secondary purchase of Tiger’s stake and the primary money being invested as part of the deal.



Getting early investors in Snapdeal like Kalaari Capital and Nexus Venture Partners agree with the merger proposal is not a difficult task for Softbank, said industry insiders. The two entities are in talks to arrive at the primary investment Softbank will be making into the merged entity. Various reports suggest, this could be $400 to $500 million.



