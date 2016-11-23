Three soldiers killed on LoC, body of one mutilated

Three Indian soldiers were killed in across-Line of Control (LoC) raid by suspected terrorists who mutilated one of the bodies, causing outrage over the second incident of desecrating the dead in less than a month.



The immediate fallout of the incident was heavy firing by both sides at Dana Machil, Ashni, Ringsar and Ringsar Payeen areas on the LoC. Defence minister Manohar Parrikar, who was briefed by army vice-chief Lt Gen Bipin Rawat on the killings, condemned the cowardly killing of soldiers.



Army chief general Dalbir Singh is in China.



This has been the bloodiest time on the LoC in recent years, as 13 army jawans have been killed since India carried out surgical strikes inside Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) on September 29. Five BSF soldiers have also been killed. Last week, Pakistan army had claimed that seven of its soldiers were killed in fire assault by the Indian army on LoC. This was the first time when Pakistan had admitted that its soldiers were killed.



In the latest incident, suspected terrorists ambushed an army patrol. Army sources have warned Pakistan of heavy retribution. The three slain soldiers have been identified as Manoj Kushwaha, Prabhu Singh and Shashank K Singh. They were all part of 57 Rashtriya Rifles. The body of rifleman Prabhu Singh, who belongs to Shergarh in Rajasthan, was mutilated. Manoh Kushwaha and Shashank K Singh belonged to Ghazipur in UP.



Army’s Northern Command spokesman tweeted, “3 soldiers killed in action on LC (Line of Control) in Machhal. Body of one soldier mutilated.” The spokesperson said that “retribution will be heavy for this cowardly act.”



Officials confirmed that heavy cross-LoC shelling was going on at four places in Machchal sector.



A similar operation was carried out by the Border Action Team (BAT) of Pakistan army and terrorists on October 28 when the body of an Indian soldier was mutilated. Then the terrorists had crossed the LoC and killed Sepoy Mandeep Singh in Machchal sector. Pakistan, however, remained in denial mode, claiming that the body was not mutilated. When Pakistan foreign office summoned the Indian high commissioner in Islamabad, India raised the issue of mutilation of body. Officials said the incident was linked to reports that Pakistan army chief general Raheel Sharif will hang uniform later this month.



Meanwhile a suspected Pakistani militant guide was shot dead by BSF troops on Tuesday near the International Border in Jammu.



