A thorn in the flesh

If running out of patience is a sign of frustration, exhausting the options signifies botched strategy. When it comes to dealing with Pakistan, the nation has lost patience and the Modi government seems to have run out of options.Border Security Force head constable Prem Sagar and army’s naib subedar Paramjit Singh are not merely the new names in the list of Pakistan army’s barbaric ways but they are permanent scars etched on a nation’s psyche.If the mutilation of the bodies of Indian soldiers on the LoC has become a repeated act, the response from the Indian state runs on the clichéd lines. Words like adequate, suitable and appropriate retaliation at the place and time of its choosing rings a hollow bell.Pounding of Pakistani posts, inflicting heavy cost and even surgical strikes across the border have but all been tried in the past but have not deterred the Pakistani army from keeping the LoC boiling. Even if the scale of retaliation is raised, it will stop short of salvaging the nation’s pride.Lost in the rage to take revenge is the clarity of reason. There is clamour for retribution. It is a testing time for the Modi government​ as taking a decision to douse the nation’s frustration could easily lead to mishaps.It will be only prudent to take a step back and sketch the fresh road map.What is clearly lacking at the moment is the absence of a Pakistan policy. The government's repeated attempts to open room for dialogue with the elected government in Islamabad have been shot down by the military establishment in Rawalpindi.The incidents on LoC can not be viewed in isolation nor can they restricted to time and space matrix. If timing of the beheading is taken into account, it comes days after reports that Indian businessman Sajjan Jindal met Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Murree recently.Not much in India but there was widespread speculation in Pakistani media about Jindal being prime minister Modi’s emissary to facilitate some forward movement in the stalled dialogue process. Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif pricked the speculation balloon by tweeting that Jindal was an old friend of her father and the meeting should not be blown out of proportion.The presence of Indian tycoon in Pakistan was not the only event that was bound to go into a speculative spin. Pakistan army humiliated prime minister Nawaz Sharif on twitter by rejecting a notification in the Dawn leaks case leaving the political establishment fuming. The act was seen as one of the most serious public rebuking of the political leadership by Pakistan army in recent times. Speculation is already rife if Sharif, who has been on a sticky wicket during much of his tenure, will be able to complete his term ending next year. The prospects of mid-night coup — the last one witnessed in October 1999 — has returned to haunt Pakistan.Beyond the international situation in Pakistan is the regional dynamics. China has adopted threatening posture ever since India got tough on the issue of allowing the Dalai Lama to travel to Arunachal Pradesh after dismissing Beijing’s objections.The beheading of Indian soldiers took place on the day when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was holding talks with Indian leaders in New Delhi. Turkey is Pakistan’s brother Islamic nation and views ties with India from the prism of Islamabad.The idea of punishing Pakistan at the tactical level for the beheadings can only be a short-term measure. What is required a comprehensive plan to ensure that Pakistan army is crippled to the extent that it doesn’t dare to repeat the audacious acts on the LoC. It is not time for measures that bring only temporary relief.