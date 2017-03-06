Third party premium for small cars may not rise

Regulator Irdai has proposed up to 50 per cent increase in insurance premium for cars, motor cycles and commercial vehicles from April 1.



However, there is no proposal to raise the third party motor insurance premium for small cars (up to 1,000 cc) from Rs 2,055 now.



The hike proposed in mid-segment cars (1,000 cc - 1,500 cc) as well as bigger cars and SUVs is 50 per cent. The proposal is to increase the premium to Rs 3,355 for cars up to 1,000 cc and Rs 9,246 for bigger ones.



Also, no change has been proposed for two-wheelers having engines up to 75 cc. However, for sports bikes and super bikes (more than 350 cc), the premium may rise to Rs 1,194 from Rs 796, up 50 per cent. Higher premium has also been proposed for entry level bikes (77-150 cc) and performance category (150-350 cc).



Insurance regulatory and development authority has released exposure draft on premium rates for motor third party insurance covers for 2017-18 and invited stakeholders’ comments till March 18. Motor third party insurance rates are revised each financial year.



Irdai proposes to increase the premium for tractors up to 6 HP from Rs 510 to Rs 765. In case of vintage cars, it has proposed a discount of 25 per cent. A car is certified as vintage car by Vintage and Classic Car Club of India.



