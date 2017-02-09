There’s room for banks to cut loan rates but bankers differ: RBI governor

With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintaining a status quo in the repo rate on Wednesday and changing its policy stance from accommodative to neutral, banks have indicated that the chances of further cutting lending and deposit rates are bleak.



However, at his press conference on Wednesday, RBI governor Urjit Patel told reporters that there is still scope for banks to further lower lending rates, “There is still scope for lending rates to come down since our policy rates have come down by 175 basis points since January 2015 while the weightage average lending rates have fallen by 80 to 85 basis points,” Patel said when asked whether he expected banks to lower lending rates.



The RBI governor’s remarks came against the backdrop of lowering of MCLR (marginal cost of lending rate) by several PSU banks, among them the State Bank of India which cut this rate by 90 basis points last month.



The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in the sixth bi-monthly monetary policy (the last for this fiscal) kept its benchmark policy repo rate unchanged at 6.25 per cent and changed its policy stance to neutral from an earlier accommodative stance citing concerns on rising fuel prices, base metal prices as well as on rising dollar strength which could feed into further imported inflation. A neutral stance means that there is a lower chance of a rate cut in the near future given the rising inflation risks.



With regard to improving transmission, the MPC underlined the steps that need to be taken by the banking sector and the government, namely resolution of bad loans, faster recapitalisation of banks and fuller adjustment of interest rates on small savings schemes.



The last time the repo rate was cut was October 4, 2016, when the RBI had reduced it by 0.25 per cent. However bankers differed with the RBI governor’s views.



R.P. Marathe, managing director and chief executive officer of state-owned Bank of Maharashtra said, “The future course on MCLR will be purely governed by trends in underlying parameters like the marginal cost of funds, negative carry and cost of operations. However, we are confident that any uptrend in the credit off take will be fully supported by banks.”



R.K. Bansal, executive director at state owned IDBI Bank said that the repo rate is not a very big function for banks to reduce or increase their interest rates. He said that since the last one month, in January most of the banks have reduced their MCLR substantially while some banks have even reduced from February 1.



Bansal said that while deposit rates have been falling, banks cannot lower them further as they compete with government small savings schemes where the interest rates are higher. “If inflation remains at 4-5 per cent, banks cannot expect to reduce deposit rates below 6 per cent or so if real effective interest rate needs to be 1.5-2 per cent. So, there is not much scope beyond 6 per cent to lower term deposit rates,” Bansal said, adding: “Banks have been reducing the interest rates on loans, but if we reduce the interest rate on the entire loan book, it impacts profitability.”



Arundhati Bhattacharya, chairman State Bank of India (SBI) said, “RBI view is right that monetary policy transmission will improve further if NPAs are resolved, capital position of banks improves and small savings rates are more market driven.”



In the last two months, most banks cut their MCLR rates as they witnessed an influx of deposits in line with their market share, largely in the form of Current Account and Saving Account (CASA) deposits. According to estimates, about Rs 15 lakh crore in junked currency notes has come back into the banking system post demonetisation.



MCLR is the benchmark rate to which all loans are linked. A cut in MCLR helps all new borrowers get the benefit of lower interest rates for loans. MCLR is the method according to which banks will have to price the loans on marginal cost of deposits rather than the average cost of deposits.



SBI, which has cut its one-year benchmark MCLR by 0.9 per cent, is offering home loan rates at 8.65 per cent per annum for loans up to Rs 75 lakh and 8.60 per cent per annum for women borrowers. For loans above Rs 75 lakh, the interest rate would be 8.70 per cent per annum for male borrowers and 8.65 per cent per annum for women borrowers.



