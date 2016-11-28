Textile sector wants more time to repay loans

Textile production in the country has been affected by about 40 per cent due to the liquidity crunch. As the sector is finding it difficult to service loans, it has asked the government to grant a one-year moratorium for repayment of loans so that the accounts do not become non-performing assets.



Cash is used on a daily basis at different levels of the sector from procuring raw material to paying transporters and the labour force. However, the liquidity crunch has hit production, bringing it down by over 40 per cent, said M. Senthil Kumar, chairman of Southern India Mills’ Association (SIMA). Close to 70 per cent of the production is consumed by the domestic market and retail sales too are down due to the cash crunch.



“The disruption affects the entire value chain. Most of the mills have huge credit and when production is down and the cash flow is disrupted, they are not able to service their loans either,” said D.K. Nair, former secretary general of the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry,



The government has announced two months’ moratorium for the loans up to Rs one crore, but the textile industry, which is already under severe financial crisis, needs at least a one-year moratorium for repayment of loans, said SIMA an appeal to the government.



“RBI has indicated that the textile industry is one of the five financially stressed units in the country. The problems of the textile units in the post demonetisation period have aggravated and therefore, it is essential to increase the existing NPA period from 90 days to one year to avoid these accounts becoming NPAs,” said Kumar.



Cotton farmers prefer cash while selling their kapas, or seed cotton, in the market as they are in debt to private moneylenders. They fear that now banks might adjust their debt if the sale proceeds are transacted through banks. The demand for a one-year moratorium has been made against this background.



Wages to the labour force have been held up as the majority of the workers do not have savings bank accounts. Mandatory requirements, including submission of KYC details, discourage the migrant workers from opening savings bank accounts.



“Necessary direction should be given



to banks to enable the workers to open the



accounts by showing any ID proof,”



said Kumar.



Textile companies have asked the government to consider deferring all tax payments for six months. They want the interest rates for term loans and working capital loans to be brought down because, faced with falling production levels, their financial viability will be hit. “We want the interest rate to be reduced by 3 per cent for all the term loans and working capital loan across the value chain,” said Kumar.



