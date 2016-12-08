Textile exports target tough

The government on Thursday admitted that it may be “hard to achieve” the $48 billion target for textiles and garment exports for 2016-17, mainly because of less demand in major markets such as the US, European Union and China.



The overall exports of textiles and garments from India during 2015-16 were $40 billion, falling way short of the $47.5 billion target.



Asked whether the target would be “hard to achieve” due to less demand from China, the US and EU, Union textiles minister Smriti Irani replied in the affirmative.



Elaborating upon measures being taken by the government to attain the goal, the minister, in a written reply to Lok Sabha, said that to promote exports in the garments sector, a special package of incentives was announced in June this year, which includes relaxation in certain labour laws, income tax concession, 100 per cent employer’s contribution to Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) by the government, rebate of state levies for exports, etc.



Moreover, the government implements various export promotion schemes to promote exports of all the segments in the sector on a sustained basis, Irani said.



“These include, interest equalisation scheme, merchandise exports from India scheme, market access initiative, market development assistance and duty drawback,” she said.



Meanwhile, thanking the central government for extending a special package to the made-ups sector, the Indian texpreneurs federation (ITF), a textile industry body in the region, on Thursday said with estimated size of $96 billion of global home textile market, India can outperform China in the coming years with this support measure.



This measure, on the back of the special package for apparel sector, will help to increase the market share of home textile market globally, ITF secretary, Prabhu Dhamodharan said in a statement.



For the past few years, made-ups exports was in uptrend on year on year basis particularly India’s share in the US market increasing steadily with the current share of 17 per cent, he said.



With this enhanced duty drawback rates to cover state levies along with increase in capital subsidy and reforms in labour laws, the industry can expect a solid growth in investments in this sector, Prabhu said.



Stating that the growth of made-ups sector was directly linked with the Indian SME weaving sector, he said that many weaving clusters could grow and upgrade to next level of technology parallelly.



“We are extremely happy to witness continuous focus and support by the government to various segments of the textile manufacturing sector and industry is confident of creating further huge employment opportunities to many rural youths particularly women and textile sector will be the ideal example for success of ‘make in India,’ Prabhu said.



